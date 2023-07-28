William A. Beutnagel “Bill” passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the age of 87. Bill was born November 11, 1935 in Floresville, Texas, to O.H and Elsie (Strey) Beutnagel.
He grew up in the Black Hill community, graduating from Floresville high school. Bill married Anita Beckmann May 18, 1963, Trinity Lutheran Church, Blanco, Texas. They were married for 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army. Bill retired after 45 years from the pharmaceutical business. Bill loved working with his animals. But most of all, teaching and working with his son, James, how to build pens and sheds for James 4H and FFA show animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents O.H and Elsie Beutnagel, his sister Leona (Pat) Frank, his brother Ortwin (Gladys) Beutnagel, Charles (Ruth) Beutnagel and Elvin Beutnagel; also by brother-in-law Robert Stahl and sister-in-law Dorothy Wood.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years Anita Beutnagel, his beloved son, James William Beutnagel, daughter-in-law Shannon Beutnagel, and Grandsons Kyle William Beutnagel and Brandon Ray Beutnagel. He was also survived by sister-in-law Gloria (Beckmann) Stahl brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Sherilyn Beckmann, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3rd, from 6-8 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, San Antonio, Texas.
Interment will be held August 4th in the Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.