William Crawford “Dub” Dailey, Jr., age 85, of Seguin passed away at home on August 9, 2023. Dub was born on February 19, 1938, in Manor, Texas, to Pearl (Stowers) and William Crawford Dailey, Sr. Dub married Betty Jo Sherrill Dailey on October 10, 1958, in Austin, Texas.
Dub attended Austin High School after finishing his formative years at Hornsby-Dunlap Consolidated School. He then embarked on several business ventures across the state before settling into a 30-year career with the Austin Fire Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 1992. During this time, he also helped his father manage the family farm and ranch operations in Webberville. After retiring to the Seguin area, he enjoyed attending sporting events for his younger children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dub never went anywhere without knowing someone.
Dub is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Jo Dailey, his parents and seven brothers, and one sister.
Survivors include eight children: daughter Debbie Dailey; son Keith Dailey and wife Maggie; daughter Donna Sumners and husband David; daughter Cindy Krueger and husband Greg; daughter Kim Dailey; son Kevin Dailey and wife Judy; son Craig Dailey and wife Kristin; and daughter Deanna Dailey and husband Scott Arnhamn; along with (19) grandchildren and (19) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Minnie Jean Brown and Pearlie Turner. His brothers-in-law, Ronnie Sherrill, and wife Vicki, Donnie Sherrill and Mike Sherrill. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Joseph J. Manor Cemetery in Webberville, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Noelle Deharde, Robert Lanier, Brandon Krueger, Tiarra White, Keagan Dailey, Corey Dailey, and Jameson Arnham.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Elara Caring Group Hospice and his best friend and granddaughter, Tiarra White, who has been by his side for seven years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Austin Firefighters Relief & Outreach Fund at afrof.org.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.