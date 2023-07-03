Yvonne D. Sutton (Coe), age 79 of Seguin, Texas peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023. Yvonne was born in Seguin, Texas on November 23, 1943 to Laura (Ellis) and Carlos Coe. Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wallace Ray Marshall officiating. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-379-2313.
