Zelda “Zee” Kindred Pape, age 87 of McQueeney, passed away on March 27, 2023.
Zee was born on July 7, 1935, in Marlin, Texas to Clarice Belle (King) and Alton Finnis Kindred. Zee and her husband Kenneth were the owners and operators of Pape Pecan House and Nutcracker Museum. Zee met Kenneth when he attended a Ballroom Dance Class at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Austin where Zee was a dance instructor. Zee and Kenneth were members of First Methodist Church in Seguin.
Zee is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Hugo Pape, her son, John Kerwin Pape and his wife Lori, and siblings, Mary Helen Meyer, Dorothy Harrington, and Doris Jean Chambers.
Survivors include her step-daughter, Dana D. Pape O’Hara; sister, Lynel Kindred Werchan; brother, James “Jim” Kindred and wife Lin; sister-in-law, Beatrice Pape; nephew and caregiver, James Dresner; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX 78155 or a charity of one’s choice.
