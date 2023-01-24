Zora Bell Clack was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2023 at the blessed age of 82. Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Home going service is noon Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Palmer Mortuary and Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.

