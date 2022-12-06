Several Seguin Matadors earned accolades for their hard work and dedication on the gridiron this season.
The Mats ended their season 6-5 overall and finished fourth in the district at 4-3. Seguin’s season ended in the Bi-District round of the playoffs to A&M Consolidated. Although the season may have came up short, the players skills on the field was recognized with All-District honors.
Senior receiver/ returner Devin Matthews was awarded District 12-5A MVP, while freshman quarterback Corey Dailey was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Earning spots on the All-District First team are Matthews, senior outside linebacker Hayden Ross and junior defensive tackle Evrin Contreras.
Senior receiver Issac Garcia, senior inside linebacker Brychan Dilworth, junior running back John Jackson and junior offensive lineman Cooper Neumann each received Second Team All-District accolades.
Junior safety Donovan Cray, Dailey, junior fullback Holt Haas, freshman safety Ian Moreno, sophomore inside linebacker Gavin Gill, senior offensive lineman Dane Jacobus and senior offensive lineman Bryan Marin all received Honorable Mention All-District.
While the Matadors get after it on the field, they also take care of business in the classroom, earning Academic All-District.
Among the 25 are Brock Anderson, Luke Anderson, Caleb Burns, Seth Cevallos, Contreras, Dailey, Aiden Dilworth, Brychan Dilworth, Haas, Nik Henry, Jacobus, Jordan Johnson, Connor Kopplin, Jake Mahaffey, Brayan Marin, Matthews, Zach Mica, Ocean Moreno, Ian Moreno, Neumann, Ethan Rhea, Ross, Justin Stalnaker, Landon Trost and Creed Weaver.
