Jurors took less than a half hour Thursday to convict a Guadalupe County man in the 2017 Christmas-season slaying of his next-door neighbors in a hail of more than five dozen gunshots on his property.
The panel of 12 seemed to believe the deceased neighbors’ son who told an emergency dispatcher and testified in court that he watched as Brian Everett Day, 42, shot and killed the 11-year-old boy’s father and mother in cold blood.
Only 7 at the time of the murders on Dec. 21, 2017, the boy relayed in a 911 call that Day said something to Thomas Holland, who approached Day only to be shot down. Jenita Holland screamed her husband’s name as he fell to the ground only seconds before Day pumped more than 30 gunshots into her body, according to court testimony.
“He shot them in their heads. He shot them in their hearts. He shot them in their livers,” Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn told the jury during closing arguments in the trial. “But that’s not all he did. He unloaded 66 rounds into these people.”
Day was convicted Thursday morning of capital murder-multiple persons. A day earlier, both sides rested their cases, and they presented closing arguments Thursday morning in the case that lasted about eight days.
Evidence was stacked against Day, Willborn said in closing. The court had heard Day in a video recorded interview he gave to sheriff’s deputies investigating the Hollands’ murders that he pulled the trigger repeatedly on his next door neighbors.
The defendant told deputies that he was justified in shooting the couple because, Day said, they trespassed on his property. He told law enforcement personnel and others that he was allowed to kill anyone on his property because he had no trespassing signs on his land and had fence posts painted purple.
Purple-painted fence posts somehow cleared him of any wrongdoing in gunning down anyone on his property, Day said in recorded interactions with police and his former fiancée testified at trial.
“This lunatic … believes his whole life if he had a post painted purple and people came onto his property, he can shoot them,” Willborn said. “That man has claimed he had the right to kill people. But that’s not the case.”
Day’s defense team of Converse-based Wendellyn “Wende” Rush and San Antonio-based Cornelius Cox used their closing arguments to caution the jury to pay attention to not only evidence prosecutors presented but also what they failed to show. Investigators didn’t search for evidence that the Hollands fired upon Day, the defense said.
Their client said he saw a flash of light, believed it was from gunfire and responded by firing his own weapon. Investigators saw the crime scene and made up in their own minds who was guilty and only sought to prove their theories, Rush said.
“He was in fear,” she said of Day. “He was frightened. Going through his mind was protecting himself so he would not be killed.”
It was up to the jury to determine whether prosecutors proved their case, not whether the defense disproved the prosecution’s theories, Rush said.
Jurors spent about 25 minutes in chambers before quickly returning to deliver the verdict.
Upon 25th Judicial District Judge William D. Old III reading the unanimous verdict in open court, the packed courtroom remained completely still. Jenita Holland’s father could be seen giving an approving nod.
Following that verdict and after dismissing the jury, Old imposed the only sentence available in the trial.
“Because there is only one sentence the court can reach at this time, there’s no reason to keep the jury in the courtroom at this time,” he said before giving Day a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Day told Old that he plans to appeal the verdict.
Jenita’s family couldn’t be reached for comment as members of Willborn’s office quickly ushered them out of the courtroom. Standing outside the courtroom briefly, Thomas’ parents both declined to speak on the nearly-two-week trial or its verdict.
Cox and Rush said they accept the jury’s decision even if it was reached quickly.
“As lawyers, we always respect the jury’s verdict,” Cox said. “We may disagree with it but in terms of this case, it took almost two weeks to have them return a verdict in less than an hour… we accept it.”
Jurors obviously accepted the prosecution’s version of what happened, Rush said. That version could have been skewed because of some early assumptions in the case, Cox said.
“Our position or part of it was there was a rush to judgment,” he said. “Did police officers, everybody involved and investigators, make a determination that he’s guilty and only follow the trail to his guilt?”
No other version is plausible, said Heather McMinn, the special assistant county prosecutor who helped try Day. Day lured the unarmed couple to his property and slaughtered them as they crossed through a gate separating the two homesteads, McMinn said in closing arguments.
He killed Jenita and Thomas in a violent attack that took away their two children’s parents, she said.
“(Those children) are never going to get their parents back,” McMinn said. “They will never have another Christmas where they don’t remember the slaying of their mother and father.”
