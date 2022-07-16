A dozen people in Guadalupe County were arrested as part of a multi-agency law enforcement sting operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Kerr County.
Operation: Share the Wealth took place June 13-24, netted arrest of suspects from four different counties and included help from about a dozen agencies, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“Working with a total of 11 other jurisdictions, deputies and investigators from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office contributed expertise and assets to this regional operation,” the department said in a news release. “This includes a successful sting operation against prostitution and human trafficking here in Kerr County.”
Authorities arrested suspects from Guadalupe, Bexar, Kendall and Kerr counties, the department said. Officers worked together to battle online solicitation and human trafficking, the release read.
In Guadalupe County, 14 suspects were arrested. There were 24 in Bexar County, 12 in Kendall County and nine in Kerr County.
“As a result of this multi-agency operation, 59 felony arrests for prostitution, narcotics and weapons charges were made, two stolen handguns were recovered, and approximately 19 grams of heroin and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine were seized,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department said. “In addition, two female subjects were arrested for criminal mischief, brining the total number of arrests to 61.”
Investigators made contact with 11 potential victims and three of them accepted help as part of the operation, the release read.
“Cooperation on this level is what I promised to institute as Kerr County Sheriff, and the results of this operation show the effect. Crime does not respect county lines nor city limits,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “Both public safety and taxpayers are best served when law enforcement makes and fills requests based on mutual aid and capability. I am very proud of our Office’s contribution to this operation and look forward to many more chances to work together.”
Law enforcement officers helped from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mercy Gate, and Deliver Fund, as well as the Converse, Cibolo and Schertz police departments.
The names of those arrested were not immediately available.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
