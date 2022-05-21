SAN ANTONIO — With a flair for the dramatic, the Marion Bulldogs (28-2, 12-0) rallied past Blanco on Friday evening 2-0 to steal game two and tie up their playoff series against the Panthers at one game apiece.
Following an initial game one loss on Thursday in which the Panthers run-ruled the Bulldogs 10-0 in the fifth, Marion looked themselves in the eyes and got back to the basics, Bulldogs head baseball coach Tim Tesch said.
“Yesterday, they seemed a little nervous, you know, at first,” he said. “They didn’t look like they were having fun and we told them you know today, ‘man, just go have fun; don’t let this be the end. Go enjoy it.’ So, they were singing in the dugout during the rain delay and they were loosey goosey. Then they got out on the field and then just the adrenaline was going.”
A much looser and more carefree Marion squad took to the baseball diamond at Northeast ISD Sports Park as the Bulldogs got back to their bread and butter of standout pitching and a lock-down defense, Tesch said. Senior Konner Harborth accepted the challenge, got the start on the bump and took the two-run victory after going the distance, allowing zero runs on three hits while striking out three and walking only one Panther hitter.
“Konner’s tempo was great and it helps when we make plays behind him,” Tesch said. “[He] threw strikes, kept them off balance and we had awesome defense behind him, and then we got a couple runs when needed.”
Minor tweaks, both mentally and physically, at the plate in game two versus game one saw the Bulldogs take four hits off Blanco’s Conner Chase on the hill as Kallen Bek, Ryken Autry, Cameron Baumann and Ty Blake each garnered a hit to lead the Bulldogs offensively. It was Baumann’s solo smack up the gap in the bottom of the third that brought home Bek from the hot corner to add the final run of the night for either squad.
“We told those guys that we just got to hunt fastballs. We struggled at the plate in game one against Columbus, we struggled at the plate in game one yesterday against Blanco,” Tesch said. “We had to catch some breaks. But the only way you catch breaks is by swinging the bat, so I told them swing it early, put the ball in play and make them make plays. They did a great job of that and they were hustling on the bases. I’m just so proud of those guys for coming out, and coach [Tommy] Bennett called a great game with Konner on the mound.”
Game one on Thursday saw Marion fall behind early as Blanco took an initial three-run edge by the end of the opening inning. The Bulldogs recorded four errors as the Panthers added five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to run-rule Marion for the first time this season. They were only able to register two hits on the evening as Blanco’s Ryne Kaiser fanned nine hitters in only five innings of work.
Tesch asked his team after the loss for a better performance on Friday and that’s what the Bulldog head coach got, he said.
“We told those guys, you know, the good thing — well I don’t know if it was a good thing — but last week we’ve been in that adversity before, we lost game one against Columbus,” Tesch said. “I told those guys it doesn’t matter if you lose 20 to nothing or one to zero, a loss is a loss. So, having to come back and get game two was critical for us and Konner [and the boys] did a great job today.”
The teams were scheduled to play a deciding game three Saturday but scores were not available by press time.
