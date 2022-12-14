A Hallmark movie inspired the city’s animal control officers to clear the shelter and give the pups a “pawpular” holiday treat.
Seguin Animal Services is looking for temporary fosters to house the adoptable shelter dogs over the Christmas holidays, director Shelley Lutz said.
“The whole idea behind it is to not have these puppies here in our kennels alone on Christmas,” she said.
Inspiration struck Lutz as she watched the Hallmark movie “A Dog Named Christmas.”
“An autistic gentleman and his father find out about a program at the shelter where they are wanting people to foster dogs for Christmas, just for Christmas, in hopes that they find a forever home,” she said. “I thought, ‘we could do that here.’ I got approval to do this and I am very excited.”
Potential fosters can visit Seguin Animal Services on Monday and Tuesday to pick out a pup to take home, give the canine a little taste of home.
The dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ready for a home, Lutz said.
“The idea is to allow (the fosters) to keep them over the couple of days for the Christmas break and then bring them back on Dec. 27, if so decided,” she said. “And if they don’t want to bring them back and they want to adopt them, then they can do that, too, which is the hope for us.”
Picking up the dogs a couple of days prior to the shelter closing allows the fosters and the pups a couple of days to acclimate and, if things don’t work out, they can bring the dog back to the shelter, Lutz said.
“They’ll have a couple of days for a trial run, in case there is an issue and they can easily bring it back to the shelter while we’re here,” she said. “If for some reason there is a problem after we close for the holidays, they’ll be given an emergency number.”
While Lutz would love to have a completely empty shelter, there are some dogs that are still in quarantine or on hold, so staff will still come in the mornings to feed the dogs, clean the kennels and make sure everyone is doing OK.
The temporary fosters help the dogs get a taste of home life and the animal service staff members a little extra time at home with their families.
“There may be some folks who are out there alone and don’t have a whole lot of family to spend Christmas with and therefore my dogs won’t be alone and they won’t be alone,” she said. “They get to feel a little Christmas love and if they don’t get adopted by the end, they at least have someone that can vouch for them and their temperaments.”
The main thing Lutz asks is that the home has a fenced-in yard. The shelter will supply food, bedding and other necessities the fosters may need.
“As far as requirements, I think it is pretty easy, pretty lax,” she said.
Lutz only has one Christmas wish this year.
“It is for these pups to not spend Christmas alone in a cage. It’s hard on us when we come in here Christmas morning and see all of the pups. We just want to give them a little piece of Christmas and maybe a ‘furever’ home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.