Independence Day is just days away and the city of Seguin is gearing up for a weekend of fun celebrations just ahead of the Fourth of July.
While the area and region have been extremely dry for weeks and a thunderstorm swept through the area on Monday, some area residents could be hesitant to put on their own fireworks displays for fear of causing fire damage.
No need to worry. The city of Seguin has everyone covered with its slate of activities Sunday and Monday.
A patriotic concert in the park is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Seguin, said Kyle Kramm, the city’s Main Street and CVB director.
“It’s the San Antonio Symphonic Band,” he said. “They play from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Central Park. As soon as the concert ends at 8:30, everyone is encouraged to go find their spots to watch the fireworks which start at 9:30.”
That’s right, the city’s annual Fireworks Fiesta is the same night. Sponsored this year by H-E-B, Teijin Automotive Technologies and Niagara Bottling Inc., the fireworks show will light up the sky, said Jennifer Sourdellia, Seguin’s public information officer.
If the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones is correct, this year’s extravaganza will be one for the ages, Sourdellia said.
“According to Jack Jones, this is going to be our biggest and best year ever for our fireworks display,” she said. “That’s thanks in part to some very generous sponsors. … We don’t want you to miss it.”
Residents should take care to remember personal fireworks are banned within city limits, Sourdellia said. She also cautioned residents about securing their pets during the time the fireworks display takes place.
“Animals can get easily spooked and we don’t want them to run away and end up in our animal shelter,” she said.
Fireworks will blast skyward from the Max Starcke Park area and some of the best viewing locations are around the park and nearby areas, Sourdellia said. The show is expected to last about 20 minutes on July 3.
“We do it the day before and then the next day on the Fourth if families want to watch another fireworks show, they can go to some of the different surrounding areas to see fireworks shows,” she said.
The next morning, the city of Seguin will kick off the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas. Crowds of flag-waving people are expected to line Austin Street for the annual parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Monday.
Attendees are expected to start now practicing their parade etiquette, Kramm said.
“We have a couple parade reminders that if everybody follows it helps ensure it’s a great event for everybody,” he said.
Those hoping to reserve space by leaving chairs are asked that they not sit their chairs out before Sunday. Chairs also should not block privacy property or obscure entrances to businesses, Kramm said.
The city asks to leave a 4-foot pedestrian pathway unobstructed by chairs, he said.
“Along with parade etiquette, we ask that people clean up after themselves,” he said. “If they could pick up their trash including the tape they put down to reserve their spots, we’d greatly appreciate it.”
Guests are reminded not to parking around the staging area from 7 a.m. until noon the day of the parade, he said. That includes parking on Austin Street or along Weinert through College streets, Kramm said.
He also took the time to provide helpful, healthful tips.
“Other than that, it’s just reminding people it will be hot out there so please bring sunscreen, water, fans, umbrellas and those things that help keep them cool,” Kramm said.
The color guard and parade marshals will step off at 10 a.m. leaving Weinert and making their way down Austin Street to Central Park by about 10:10 a.m., he said. The parade route continues down Austin Street to the Seguin Events Center - Coliseum.
The city has about 120 parade entries signed up to march through town, Kramm said. Last year it was about 115 and usually the city sees somewhere around 140 or 150 floats, he said.
“We’re building things back up post-COVID,” Kramm said. “We’ve got some new entries joining us. We have some new military floats as well as some new cultural floats from San Antonio.”
He said it is good to see people from throughout the region joining in the festivities of the Biggest Small Town Parade in Texas.
