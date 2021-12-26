Whatever it is that parents do for a living, it’s hard for children to not be identified by it in some form or fashion. Being the “coach’s kid” is unlike anything else. Being the son or daughter of the coach is never easy, but Tatum and Tegan Harborth are making it look painless this season.
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers are currently riding an 18-game winning streak and sit with a record of 22-3 thus far. Leading the way for Navarro on the sidelines and playing their part on the court are head coach Darrell Harborth and his two daughters.
Coming from a sports background themselves, Darrell and Tammy Harborth wanted to supply their kids with a head start, the Lady Panther head coach said. When their daughters were old enough to play, they enrolled the two girls in the Navarro Youth Sports Organization, where Darrell not only instructed his two daughters at the time, but a lot of the members on this current Navarro team.
“As fifth and sixth graders, I coached them,” he said. “It was a lot of fun back then and I knew we had some special things being made there already to lead to some of the great things we’re doing now.”
With more than 20 years at the helm for Navarro, Darrell admitted that he’s had no real issues separating his roles as a coach and a parent and, at this stage and age, he’s found the right balance in doing both.
“It probably never hardly turns off all the way,” Darrell said jokingly about his coaching switch. “But to be honest, usually when we go home, it’s ‘father and daughters,’ and we may talk a little about a few things, but we don’t really go home and talk too much about it. I just turn into dad and they’re my daughters and we discuss other things.”
Tegan, a freshman, shared her father’s sentiments and provided even more insight on the Lady Panther head coach.
“He’s more playful and nice,” she jokingly said. “He’s definitely more hard on the basketball court than he is at home.”
Tatum, just a junior and having played varsity for her father the last three seasons, is fully aware of the expectations set by others because of her last name, including her father’s.
“He expects us to go harder than everyone else and give, like, 100% the whole time,” she said. “If we do anything a little wrong, he’ll correct us or tell us how to fix it.”
The Harborth sisters are making waves for the Runnin’ Lady Panthers. The eldest, alongside backcourt mate Laylin Sturm, leads Navarro in scoring with 11 points per game and recently passed the 1,000-point threshold in her high school career. Younger sister, Tegan, often features on the Panthers’ second unit and is averaging almost seven points per game in her freshman season.
The first-year varsity contributor has grown into her own in recent weeks, providing a spark off the bench when needed. She was Navarro’s third leading scorer with eight points in the Lady Panthers’ 57-56 defeat of 6A San Marcos on Dec. 17. And in the second go around against Somerset on Dec. 14, she led the team with 12 points — knocking down two clutch three-pointers to see the Lady Panthers through.
Tatum has so far enjoyed having her sister on the team, she said, but admits that sometimes the young freshman can work her nerves.
“It’s very fun when she doesn’t get on my nerves,” she said in jest. “She can occasionally get annoying, I guess, but usually it’s pretty fun. It’s fun to be around her because she’s a fun person to be around.”
Parents that coach their own are often in a tough spot. They can’t show preferential treatment, nor can they praise their kids too much. In his 24 years as the head coach of the Navarro Lady Panthers, Darrell has heard it all and then some, but he commends his two daughters for blocking out the outside noise and continuing to put the hard work in when nobody is watching.
“Sometimes, you got those naysayers. … I feel like my kids earn everything they accomplished and what they get done and all their playing time — they’ve earned it,” he said. “But you still have those people out there that want to say things —and occasionally even to them — that they’re ‘coach’s daughter,’ that’s why they get that. So, that’s always kind of the negative thing but they handle it the right way always.”
Quite honestly, being the coach’s kid is never easy — for both parent and child. Life under a microscope is tough but the Harborth family is making the best of it the only way they know how.
“It’s been a special thing, a special feeling and I’m extremely proud to be able to [coach them],” Darrell said. “I’m proud of my daughters for what they do.”
