So far, there’s been no red carpet rolled out, but owners of a local barbecue restaurant are ready for their turn as finalists in what they likened to an Academy Awards nomination but in the food world.
Honor was bestowed upon owners of Burnt Bean Co. as semifinalists of the James Beard Foundation Award, a tremendous accolade Burnt Bean chef/owner Ernest Servantes has sought his entire career.
“This is the pinnacle of it all,” he said.
“It’s the Oscars of the food industry,” Burnt Bean owner/pitmaster David Kirkland interjects.
“To be nominated your first year open is unheard of. You’re one of the best restaurants in the nation,” Servantes said. “Growing up, that’s all I heard of, James Beard. Every executive chef you heard of wants to be nominated much less win.”
Burnt Bean is a semifinalist along with 19 other restaurants in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards’ Best Chef Texas category. Awards were announced Feb. 23 and Servantes discovered his restaurant’s nod while scrolling through the online announcement checking for friends’ restaurants so he could congratulate them online as he did annually when the foundation released its list.
Each year, he recognizes one or two friends’ names on the lists and sends them congratulatory messages, ending each with “#goals.” While doing the same this year, he got to nearly the end of the semifinalists’ names and read “Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX.”
“I screamed ‘No!’” Servantes said. “Dave freaked out because I had lost four immediate family members the last two months. He thought it happened again.
“I said … we got a James Beard nomination.”
Servantes said he cried for several days after learning of the nomination.
The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, according to information the foundation released.
The awards, established in 1990, also recognize demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive, the foundation said.
Winners are celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony Monday, June 13, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
While they hope to be among the winners announced, Servantes and Kirkland feel they’ve already accomplished so much being named semifinalists.
“This is something they can never take away from me,” Servantes said. “We might never get nominated again, but that one year in 2022, we were among the best in the country.”
It means a lot for the pair to have achieved James Beard recognition — which Servantes said he dreamed of for 20 years from the time he became a chef — but the fact that they did it with Burnt Bean being open just longer than a year in the small town of Seguin makes it more gratifying.
As down-to-earth people with similar drive and work ethic, Seguin is the perfect place for their restaurant, both said. Here is where they prepare the restaurant’s food from scratch and personally help to serve each patron with dignity, respect and hometown sensibilities.
While Seguin generally isn’t recognized as a foodie’s destination even for the state of Texas, Burnt Bean now ranks among the best in the nation and it did so right here, the owners said.
“Not Chicago, not New York — Seguin, Texas,” Servantes said. “We have food that can compete with those boys.”
Burnt Bean has received loads of recognition even before the James Beard announcement. The restaurant was ranked as the fourth best barbecue joint in Texas by a statewide magazine, Kirkland said. People from places like Australia, Guam, Mexico and all parts of the United States have visited to eat their food, he said.
They do it initially to try out the cuisine but return for more, Kirkland said.
“From day one, everyone who comes here says, ‘Y’all have something special,’” he said.
Burnt Bean opened around October 2020 with an unofficial grand opening because of the then-raging coronavirus pandemic, Servantes said. Since the beginning, he’s aimed for earning a spot on the James Beard list but thought it would take about five years or so to get there.
The honor came a little sooner than expected but he isn’t surprised, Servantes said. Burnt Bean works to serve the best food possible in his and Kirkland’s home city without cutting corners or skimping on quality or service, he said.
So while the award nomination goes to Burnt Bean, himself and Kirkland, the people of Seguin can share in the glory, Servantes said. He has a word for the locals who eat there and others who support the restaurant.
“Be proud because we are,” Servantes said. “We’re proud to be here. We love Seguin.”
