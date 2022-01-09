The Lady Mats (16-12, 5-3) put opposing teams in District 26-5A on notice Friday night after Seguin rolled past the Alamo Heights Mules 39-29 in the Student Activity Center.
Seguin controlled the contest from start to finish and put Alamo Heights in the deep freeze by the halftime buzzer, outpacing the Mules 20-12 in the first half and adding another 19 points in the second.
“It’s nice to finish the first round of district 5-3,” head coach Angela Brittain said. “We’re in a good position right now — it feels good.”
Reese Brittain controlled the tempo of the game and finished with 17 points against Alamo Heights including eight straight points down the stretch of the second quarter to allow Seguin an eight-point cushion going into the third.
“I’m going to enjoy this moment but then tomorrow it’s right back to work because second round starts,” the coach said. “It’s no time to celebrate and loosen up. Like, now it’s time to start grinding and fixing our games.”
Jazmine Missildine was the next closest Mat with seven points including some clutch rebounds in the closing moments of the contest to allow Seguin to continue to run time off the clock. Ashley Lingueno and Desiree Zuniga chipped in four points apiece, while Ashlie Aguilar’s defense suffocated the Alamo Heights ball handlers time and time again.
With the second go-around of district coming up for the Lady Matadors in the coming weeks, coach Brittain has already identified an area Seguin will need to improve upon going forward. Seguin went nine for 17 at the free throw line.
“We really have to focus on that,” she said. “If you add 17 [points] to the score, it’s a whole [different] game. So, free throws are important, and we do practice, but I guess we need to practice some more.”
Seguin will host its next three district clashes at home in the following weeks, a luxury that the Lady Mat head coach was fully aware of coming into Friday’s district contest.
“That’s so good to have, like, this energy [with] everybody here tonight,” she said. “Just to know the second round we’re home more than away is very exciting. But we’re going to be the team to beat, so everybody is coming for us, so we just got to step up our game — we’re in a good spot right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.