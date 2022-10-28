In 1979, my dad was killed by a Vietnamese refugee in Seadrift, Texas. I was 14 and about to start high school. The “incident,” as described on Seadrift’s Wikipedia page, was the culmination of several years of increasing tensions between local, mainly white, fishermen and the Vietnamese who’d originally moved there to work in a local crab packing plant. After dad was killed, the Vietnamese were terrorized by the KKK and local white sympathizers, and essentially run out of town in fear for their lives. In November of the same year, a change of venue brought the murder trial against the man that killed my dad here to the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
Seguin was characterized as being a “racist” town by the defense attorney, claiming his clients wouldn’t receive a fair trial. After the not-guilty verdict, the KKK, having already spent a few years exploiting anti-immigrant/refugee sentiment to recruit new members, directed its terror campaign against all Vietnamese along the Texas Gulf Coast. Those events led to a landmark civil rights case taken up by the SPLC in 1981 on behalf of the Vietnamese fisherman. The case came before Gabrielle Kirk McDonald, “the first African-American appointed to the federal bench in Texas and only the third African-American woman to be appointed a federal judge in the United States.” The SPLC won its case and the KKK’s paramilitary training activities and violence against the Vietnamese came to an end.
In 2012, I was contacted by Tim Tsai, a young film student from Austin who wanted to make a documentary about it as he felt it was important Asian American history, and asked if he could interview me. I agreed and began a seven-year-long journey of discovering some difficult truths, my long-abandoned grief, and emotional healing I had not imagined would be in my future. Even though I had left that unresolved history and trauma behind me, I always felt it was a story worth telling if someone would just tell the truth about it. Tim was not the first to tell about the dark history of racial violence during that time and put it on film, but his documentary is the only one I’ve participated in and feel has done the best job of giving those who lived through those tragic events a chance to voice their experience and perspectives on it.
The Seadrift Film premiered in 2019 and has since won numerous awards including the Best Historical Film Award at the Dallas International Film Festival that same year. Finally, after canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the Seadrift Film will be screened in Seguin at the Palace Theatre free to the public today at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Lost River Film Festival, courtesy of the Seguin Arts Commission and the Summerlee Foundation. Come on out and see it if you have time and interest. I’ll be there to answer any questions you may have about it afterward. It is the last film of a full day of many great films presented by LRFF that you might like to check out as well. It is Seguin’s history after all, and another point of history we all need to know about and consider. Hope to see you there!
