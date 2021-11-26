Raphael Flores Jr.

A narcotics operation a 29-year-old man in jail facing drug charges.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raphael Flores Jr., of Long Beach, California, on Tuesday for allegedly trying to sell 1.2 grams of heroin, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.

Raphael Flores was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1-400 grams. He was released Thursday on $50,000 bond.

