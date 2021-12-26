Things got hairy for the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department as the employees worked to raise money for local charities.
The year’s worth of the men growing beards, mustaches and goatees, and the ladies painting their nails culminated in the annual contest with guest judges and a donation to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation’s Cancer Assistance Endowment.
“Every year, the $25 you pay a month goes to all of those good causes,” guest judge Eddie Miller told the deputies. “I think it is really something that y’all are doing this for the community. I appreciate what you do for the community.”
Miller was part of a guest panel that surveyed each face and hand that was entered into the contest and named the Best Beard, Best Goatee, Ugliest, Father Time and Prettiest Nails.
Earning this year’s Father Time Award was Deputy James Rosas.
“Effort was I just grew a beard. It comes out like this. It’s got the salt and peppered distinguished look,” he said. “I was surprised. I just did this to have fun.”
Guadalupe County Detention Cpl. Cody Greinke found himself collecting the Ugliest Beard award for the second year in a row.
“I went all natural this year. I didn’t do anything. It seems to work out every year,” he said.
The Best Beard award was presented to Investigator Sgt. Robert Shockley.
“I was surprised,” he said. “There were a lot of good candidates out there. It goes to a good cause. That is why we do it.”
Cpl. Dustin Crawford, who was given the title of Best Goatee, agreed.
“I was just happy to win,” he said. “It goes to a good cause.”
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Patrol Clerk Angelica Garza was not initially part of the contest, but was pulled in and won Prettiest Nails.
“They needed participants and I just came in and helped,” she said. “It is grey with a little bit of sparkles. I just thought it looked very Christmasy. I think it is nice. It is a little freedom that we get to see on the deputies and the women, they get to show their personalities and have fun with it.”
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke is the first to admit he’s not a fan of facial hair on those in uniform; however, he said he has seen the benefits to both his deputies and those in the community.
“I think it says a lot,” he said. “I’m proud of the guys and the women here at the sheriff’s office, the jail. They’re working long hours, dealing with everything that we deal with, along with dealing with COVID. It has been a long year, so this gives them some bragging rights and some time to poke fun at each other. I think it is awesome.”
When the sheriff’s office started five years ago, it began as No Shave November with the proceeds going to toward the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation’s Cancer Assistance Fund. The deputies were given the ability to grow their beard, mustache and goatee for a fee.
In those years, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies have collected and donated about $30,000, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation CEO Elaine Bennett said.
“It just shows that this is a community that really cares for one another and they really know that healthcare is part of our community,” she said. “I really am grateful for them for their continued support.”
This year’s funds were donated to the foundation’s Cancer Assistance Endowment, which Bennett explained is a forever gift.
“That is something that is really important; it is perpetual,” she said. “It is very vision-minded and forward-thinking. We are truly grateful for their leadership and their support.”
Seeing the success of the beard contest and fundraising efforts, the sheriff allowed the deputies to expand it over the years. First, it was extended to run from November through December with the proceeds from November going to the foundation and the money from the December efforts going to the Sheriff Santa program. Then the female deputies got the opportunity to participate with the Prettiest Nails contest.
No Shave and Prettiest Nails contest organizers Sgt. Donnie White and Investigator Elaine Reamer asked Zwicke for the ability to extend it all year long with the funds going to several different charities throughout the country. And the sheriff agreed.
“We contribute not just to GRMC for their cancer assistance program, but we’ve also been able to donate to different charities throughout the county including Relay For Life, the CAC, the Women’s Shelter, the Disabled Veterans,” White said
Their donations have inspired other groups and individuals to give back, Reamer said.
“With the veterans, because of what our agency did, they put it out there on their social media site and a lone philanthropist saw it and donated $10,000 to the organization,” she said. “It is snowballing and getting bigger.”
For the deputies, the opportunity to grow their beards and goatees is fun, but more importantly another way for them to serve the community, White said.
“We’re thankful the sheriff allows us to continue doing this,” he said. “We’re just trying to give back and show our support for the community. If anybody wants to donate, they’re more than welcome to reach out to myself or to Elaine.”
