Seguin will see a bit more traffic in the coming weeks and the city welcomes the guests along with the economic impact they bring.
This week and next, the South Texas Amateur Athletic Union will host track and field events at Seguin High School’s Matador Stadium bringing thousands of athletes and their families to town, said Blaire Friar, Seguin Main Street and Convention Visitors Bureau assistant director.
“The impact alone from the visitors coming is pretty great because they come in at least staying one night in our hotels, they shop in our stores, they eat in our restaurants and they just enjoy Seguin,” she said. “They spend time in Seguin and help the economy.”
The events are the South Texas AAU District and Regional qualifying track and field meets. District Championships take place Friday and Saturday and the Regional Qualifier is scheduled June 29 to July 2.
Seguin is part of AAU District 43, which covers most of Central Texas and South Texas, Friar said. About 1,500 athletes are expected to compete in the District Championships and about 2,000 generally take part in the Region 19 Qualifying events. The regional meet qualified athletes for this year’s Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
City staffers are excited to have the track and field competitions, City Manager Steve Parker said.
“Sports and recreation tourism has a huge economic impact to a lot of Texas communities every year,” he said. “Because the city of Seguin recognizes the positive impacts of sports tourism, we spend a lot of time and energy trying to enhance our sporting facilities and recruiting organizations such as the AAU. Landing such a prestigious group is an outstanding accomplishment for the city of Seguin.”
The AAU is one of the largest volunteer, multi-sport organizations in the world. It helps young people grow in many ways, which is rewarding for the children and adults who participate as spectators or by pitching in.
Organizers of the meets in Seguin visited the city recently and can use some help to make the events run smoothly, Friar said.
“We’re reaching out to people to get volunteers because they need volunteer assistance to run the meet,” she said. “We’ve been helping them get plugged into the community.”
Kyle Kramm, Seguin Main Street and CVB director, said city representatives are working with partners at Seguin ISD, Texas Lutheran University and other community leaders to help produce the large events. More help is appreciated, he said.
Sponsors of all amounts are needed to get the events off the ground and keep them coming back to Seguin, Friar said. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or volunteering for the events can find information at www.seguintexas.gov/AAU .
It all will go a long way to help the city, Friar said. At least two family members each will travel here with the about 2,000 athletes expected to compete in each event, she said.
That brings close to at least 4,000 or 5,000 visitors to the city, Friar said.
“That helps us by paying the local taxes,” she said. “You add paying for gas in Seguin and eating in our restaurants, spending time in Seguin, it just keeps multiplying.”
She didn’t speculate as to the final economic benefit the city could see from the events but said it should be significant. But there is more to the events than that, Friar said.
Local athletes will get to participate in the meets, which is a great for opportunity for them and their families as well, she said.
It all combines to help children which helps society in general, said Roderick “Chico” Tanner, governor of South Texas AAU.
“We have seen so many kids raised through our organization, grown up to be extremely talented and successful athletes,” he said. “Watching children grow up through our programs is incredibly rewarding.”
