Seguin police arrested a New Braunfels woman Wednesday they say was drunk when she crashed into another vehicle killing one person and injuring another in March.
Sylvia Rodriguez, 51, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the March 13 wreck that claimed the life of 20-year-old Elizabeth Solis, of Gonzales, and injured a 22-year-old man, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Rodriguez stated to officers that she consumed multiple alcoholic beverages prior to driving,” Wallace said.
Emergency crews responded to a call about 3:10 a.m. March 13 for a report of a head-on collision in the 1200 block of West Kingsbury Street.
Preliminary investigation showed the Jeep Liberty reportedly driven by Rodriguez was heading west on Kingsbury Street when it veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 22-year-old man, Wallace said. Police have not released the name of the man.
Solis, who was the passenger of the Outlander, was taken by AirLife to a San Antonio hospital, where she later died.
Seguin EMS took the man to an area hospital in critical condition. He has since been released and is recovering, Wallace said.
Rodriguez was also taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition and received extensive treatment for her injuries, Wallace said.
Police continued to investigate the wreck, Wallace said.
“Because, we didn’t arrested her right away, we were able to obtain a search warrant and subpoenaed her medical records, which takes some time,” she said. “In the meantime, our CID (criminal investigation division) did a great job of building a strong case for the intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.”
Police arrested Rodriguez at her home in New Braunfels. She was taken to Guadalupe County Jail, where she is being held on bonds totaling $1.5 million set by Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben. On Thursday, Hunter reduced Rodriguez’s bond to $600,000 total — $350,000 on the intoxication manslaughter charge and $250,ooo on the intoxication assault charge.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, and if found guilty, is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Intoxication assault is a third degree felony is a third degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
