“There are risks which are just not acceptable; the destruction of humanity is one of them.” — Friedrich Durrenmatt, Swiss author
During the summer of 1697, England was at war with France and during that time, non-military workers were busy building the first lighthouse at Eddystone, a small but very dangerous rock formation in the open sea not more than a dozen miles southwest of the British city of Plymouth. The dangerous, rocky, underwater cliffs had been the site of multiple shipwrecks.
Suddenly, a French warship appeared, captured the innocent English workers and escorted them back to France. The anxious laborers who were just doing their job had no idea what their fate might be until they finally appeared before France’s King Louis XIV himself.
It was then the very frightened Englishmen heard a surprisingly sincere apology from the King: “I am at war with England,” the French King declared, “not with humanity.” And then he had the men safely escorted back to the Eddystone rocks so they could complete their work on the lighthouse.
I believe it’s safe to assume that Vladimir Putin had never read or heard of that true story or, if he had, he just didn’t care because he in fact is waging a war against humanity.
Not since the dark and desperate days of World War II when the Nazis marched across Europe has an innocent, peaceful people been so devastatingly assaulted and besieged.
Please note that I am writing this piece a few days before it’s to be published and as I write I pray that during that time peace will be restored and cease-fire agreements will be declared or, better yet, somehow Putin will come to his senses. But at this time as my pen meets the paper, my optimism is indeed tenuous.
Darkness once again has descended on a sovereign, peaceful country and thousands upon thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes while countless others are sheltering as best they can in underground basements and tunnels.
To be clear, military targets that aren’t being unmercifully attacked but neighborhoods where mothers and fathers live and work and where their children play. Being destroyed are dwellings that until a couple of weeks ago were filled with joy and peace but are now places of pain and terror.
People are suffering. Children are dying. A peaceful nation is being terrorized. The premeditated and unprovoked assault on Ukraine truly is an attack against humanity and its 44 million people who are husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, grandfathers, grandmothers, nieces and nephews and children — children who may not live to see their next birthdays. They are people just like us who are connected to one another in a way that gives meaning to the word civilization.
If nothing else, this latest Russian aggression has at least united most of the world by drawing international condemnation and scorn toward Putin and his invading forces, and rightfully so. That is perhaps because there are really no innocent bystanders. Those who simply look on and do nothing must number themselves among those who commit the deed.
God bless the people of Ukraine!
