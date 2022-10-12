Navarro Lady Panthers (15-19, 5-3) suffered their third district loss Tuesday as they fell to Fredericksburg in three sets (17-25, 16-25, 26-28). The Lady Panthers continue to fight for a playoff spot.
The Billies took command of the entire game early and didn’t relinquish control.
Offensively, Navarro tallied 37 kills in the three sets. Taylor Helms racked up 14, Morgan Helms had seven, while Kate Wozniak, Leanne Rodriguez and Karlee Koenig each recorded four.
The Lady Panthers struggled at the service line as they had six team aces on four service errors. Ryanne Hepp recorded two aces, while Taylor, Tegan Harborth, Wozniak and Tatum Harborth each found one.
Navarros’ defense saw the front row snagging seven blocks. Wozniak, Koenig and Hepp each sent two balls back to the Billies. Taylor made one block.
Libero Tegan led all back row defenders and save 17 balls off the court, Sienna Kramer and Tatum chipped in nine and Sarah Falor found seven.
The loss puts the Lady Panthers tied with Fredericksburg for second in District 27. Navarro is three games behind first place Randolph and one game ahead of Boerne-Champion and Wimberley.
The Lady Panthers’ will face Bandera at 6 p.m. Friday at Navarro High School. The last time Navarro played Bandera, the Lady Panthers came out on top in three sets Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bandera is 0-7 in District 27 and will be looking to claim its first victory in the few games left.
(0) comments
