With only a week left before mid-term Election Day, serious questions exist as to what, if any, benefits you have received from the Democrat-controlled White House and Congress. Are we better off today than two years ago?
If you are fiscally and socially conservative, I suspect you have either already voted or will vote in the next few days as a Republican. If you have strong family values, strong religious beliefs and an enduring hope for health and prosperity, I suspect again that you have voted Republican.
If you believe that parents are the final authority of a child’s education, if you believe there are only two genders, if you believe marriage is the union of one natural male and one natural female, if you believe government is out of order in mandating medical lock downs, then, again, I suspect you have or will be voting Republican.
If you believe that government agencies like the FBI and DOJ should never be politicized, if you believe that citizens should never face arrest for peaceful protest or for publicly stating their strongly held beliefs, if you believe that the Constitution and the writings of our founding fathers is the law of the land, if you believe in secure borders and that non-citizens do not hold the rights granted to citizens, then surely you have or will vote Republican.
On the other hand, if you favor overbearing taxes to pay for social programs and government handouts; if you really have no faith or religious belief; if you feel it is the governments duty to feed, house and medicate you; if you think it takes a village to raise a child; if you believe a minor is too young to vote, own a gun or perform as an adult but old enough to make permanent, life-changing medical decisions; if you think it is OK to take the life of an unborn child; if you have no issue with censoring the opposition or having government agencies investigate and or arrest those who think differently, then you are probably a Democrat and have also voted or will be doing so in the next few days.
At this point, I am directing my questions to those who have not voted, those with no party affiliation or those that feel their past party no longer shares the same values. If your paycheck is being stretched thin and your refrigerator is empty because of Democrat-induced inflation; if your fuel tank is low and you are not sure how you will heat your home and family this winter due to the green agenda; if you fail to understand why schools and businesses were shut down by government mandates to protect citizens yet millions of untested illegal immigrants have openly crossed our borders, housed in our communities and been shipped to our neighboring communities and states at the tax-payer expense; then maybe it is time to try the other party. Again I ask, are you better off today than two years ago? I know the answer and I’m sure you do too but are you bold enough to do what’s best for you, your family and your country?
This same line of thinking goes for school boards and city councils. Is the consideration of your elected officials directed toward the needs of the citizens or their personal agenda and the need for their name on a bronze plaque at that new park, building or stadium?
If you believe our country is in trouble, then vote for the party that has reasonable, valid solutions, not the party that slings money and distractions.
One question for each of you. If our elected officials shut down almost our entire way of life when COVID-related deaths reached 300 daily, why have they not shut down the border when Fentanyl deaths reached 300 per day? The legal drug industry made billions from COVID, the illegal drug industry is doing the same with Fentanyl and unsecured borders?
After the Nov. 8 election results, this column will be reporting on the Republican Party of Texas Legislative Priories and the 88th Texas Legislature. Bill filing begins Nov. 14 and the session begins Jan. 10. I will be updating on filed bills and how our elected officials are leaning along with who is lobbying them.
