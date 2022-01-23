The Lady Bulldogs (12-15, 5-2) completed the season sweep over the Lady Ro-Hawks Friday night after a stifling defensive performance in the final quarter propelled Marion to a 46-35 home victory over Randolph.
The second go ‘round between the teams was as physical and back and forth as the first, but a suffocating defensive effort in the fourth quarter in which the Lady Ro-Hawks were only able to score six points put the Lady Bulldogs officially in the driver’s seat and not only provided Marion with the victory but thrusted the Dogs into the second spot in District 26-3A standings.
“We had a lot of adversity this game and we knew it was going to happen,” head coach Cassandra Garza said. “We knew it was going to be a lot of aggressiveness, a lot of deflections happening on their end, and we prepared for that for the last two weeks.”
A nip-and-tuck first half saw Marion claim the first quarter 9-5 before Randolph came roaring back in the second 14-11 to pull within one point by halftime. A physical second quarter saw the Lady Ro-Hawks in the bonus and on the free throw line halfway through the period as the visitors slowed down the contest and stripped momentum from the Lady Bulldogs.
“These girls stuck to the game plan,” Garza said. “They never gave up no matter if we were with momentum or going against momentum and they handled business and they played as a team.”
A frantic third period saw Marion momentarily lose the lead at the start before the ball clubs took turns going head-to-head. The Lady Bulldogs added 11 points in the period to carry a 31-29 lead into the final quarter as the Lady Ro-Hawks followed not too far behind with 10 points of their own.
Marion officially put Randolph away in the fourth as the Ro-Hawks had a hard time finding consistent and quality shots during the period. The Lady Bulldogs’ defensive play ramped up in the 15-6 run as Marion forward Sarah Cook came alive and scored nine of her 14 points during the quarter to launch the Bulldogs to their second district win of the week.
With the win, Marion moved past Nixon-Smiley in district standings after the Lady Mustangs lost to Cole 55-31 Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs are now seated in the second seed with three games left to go in district play.
