l victory to a local river authority in its battle with property owners affected by failing dams causing four lakes in Guadalupe and Gonzales counties to drain.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority in the lawsuit Williams v. GBRA, a case attorney J. Douglas Sutter filed on behalf of lakefront property owners along the water authority’s six lakes in the Guadalupe Lakes system.
He filed the suit following spill gate failures in 2016 at Lake Wood and 2019 at Lake Dunlap, claiming the water authority was responsible for maintaining the gates, failure of which dewatered the lakes.
The Texas Supreme Court’s decision finally and immediately dismissed all claims against Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, General Manager and CEO Kevin Patteson said.
“We appreciate the Supreme Court moving us close to achieving resolution with its decisive action,” he said. “Cooperation and collaboration has proven to be the path forward: The formation and voter confirmation of Water Control and Improvement Districts (WCIDs) for Lake Dunlap, Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid has made the long-term sustainability of those lakes possible. We look forward to working in continued partnership with them.”
Last July, the Fourth Court of Appeals delivered a decision in the case holding that property owners lacked legal standing to sue the river authority. Property owners could not prove they were harmed by Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s actions, the appeals court ruled.
Not satisfied with the appeals court’s stance, Sutter took the case to the state Supreme Court claiming the water authority failed to maintain the dams, leading to lakes being drained. Draining of the lakes took property values from his client, Sutter said. Sutter wasn’t available to speak before press time.
Several other property owners filed separate suits against the river authority around the time Lake Dunlap drained. They have since dropped their suits and are working with Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to improve the dams and restore and save the lakes.
Sutter’s case now will return to the 25th District Court to resolve remaining items, including dissolution of a temporary injunction and determination of the award of attorneys’ fees and costs, Patteson said. A date for that hearing had yet to be determined, he said.
