Navarro’s and Marion’s track teams are fresh off their second meets of the track season after taking part in the Panthers’ home competition last Thursday in Geronimo.
Navarro Panthers & Lady Panthers
Seven high schools competed in the Panther Relays where Navarro’s varsity boys’ team placed fifth as a unit with 37 points and the girls’ team finished third with 129 points. Notable placements on the boys’ side included Justin Hawes, who placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.10 seconds.
Xavier Cropper ranked fifth in the 400-meter race with a time of 55.08 seconds. Gabe Rangel came in at fourth in the 1600-meter race, and Ethan Luu notched third in the 3200-meter event. The Panther relay team of Rangel, Jacob Gilbert, Casey Palmer and Cropper finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay after finishing with a time of 3:48.10.
Competing against some of the fastest runners in the area, Navarro’s varsity girls were led by Vanessa Garcia who placed first in the 400-meter dash with her best time of the year at 1:01.81. Linlee Sturm claimed second in the 3200-meter and fourth in the 1600-meter. Leanne Rodriguez found silver in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot 8-inches. Zoe Carter saw bronze in the 800-meter race and just missed medal contention in the 400-meter dash after placing fourth with a time of 1:03.90.
Jaelyn Martinez followed Sturm in the 3200-meter race with a third-place showing, while teammate Sofia Salazar claimed fourth in the same race. Ryanne Hepp medaled at third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.33 seconds and finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.50 seconds. Both sets of relay teams for the 4x100-meter and the 4x200-meter placed third in their respective races, whereas the 4x400-meter team was crowned second.
On the field events side, Julia Bumguardner brought in third in the shot-put event. Sydni Stevens took a little time away from the softball diamond and came in at third in the discus competition with a throw of 95-feet 1-inch. The junior varsity squads of the Panthers saw the boys’ team finish fifth and the girls’ team fourth.
Thursday, Navarro will take part in the Jack Adcock Relays in Cuero at Gobbler Stadium.
Marion Bulldogs & Lady Bulldogs
Marion’s varsity boys’ team ranked fourth out of the seven schools with 97 points to their name while the girls’ team finished fifth with 37.5 points. Bulldog sprinter Jacob Smith led the pack in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.10 seconds to claim first in the race. A couple of second place finishes went to Chase Hallmark and Gavin Soeftje in the 400-meter and 800-meter races, respectively. Hallmark also claimed third in the triple jump competition with a leap of 40-feet 3/4-inch.
Dillon Blakely notched third in the 300-meter hurdles race after clocking in at 42.63 seconds, while teammate Joel Ayala saw fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.38 seconds. Michael Purcell led the field teams to a third-place showing in the discus event with a throw of 113 feet 6 1/2 inches. Marion’s 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams placed third in their individual races.
For the varsity girls, Maggie Rudisaile led the team to its second first-place showing after taking gold in the pole vault event with a height of 10 feet 6 inches; Sarah Cook finished first in the shot put with a distance of 32 feet 10 inches. Sunny Knight ranked in the middle of the pack in the long jump competition after placing seventh, whereas the Lady Bulldogs relay squad of Maggie Luna, Peyton Smith, Kamryn Garza and Preslee Wiggins was the fourth team to cross the finish line in the 4x200-meter race. The junior varsity squads of Marion saw the boys’ team finish second and the girls’ team seventh.
On Thursday the Bulldogs will make the trip with the Panthers to Cuero and compete in the Jack Adcock Relays at Gobbler Stadium.
