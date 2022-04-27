Sticker shock may be an understatement of what county property owners have felt upon opening notices this year from the Guadalupe Appraisal District detailing the amount appraised property values and, in turn, property taxes, increased for 2022.
A tight housing market with homes selling nearly as soon as they can be listed and for larger amounts help appraisers determine property values.
The actions of buyers and sellers in an area and some other calculations lead to appraisals the district sends to property owners.
But, much more can go into a property’s real worth and should go into how employees of the state-run appraisal districts determine each of our appraised property values.
Sure, owners may contest the appraisals. That entails requesting an appeal hearing regarding the listed appraisal and then, as a property owner, doing the work to prove the state number is too large.
Putting the onus on county residents to check paid employees’ work and prove the “experts” wrong seems backward.
Shouldn’t those paid to do the job try to get it right the first time? Shouldn’t appraisers work to determine factors that might change a valuation before sending out outrageous, tax-bill-hiking appraisals?
No two homes are exactly the same because no two families treat their homes just alike. So, the appraisal district should take that into account before hand and not place the burden of evidence on novice property owners to keep exorbitant tax bills in check.
