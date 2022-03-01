Weekend softball and baseball matches were canceled due to rainy and wet conditions, but area teams had an eventful week’s worth of contests last week as teams added both wins and losses.
Marion Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs
Cameron Baumann’s walk-off squeeze bunt was the pivotal decider in the Bulldogs’ (2-0) 3-2 victory over the Billie’s on Monday at Marion High School. Fredericksburg opened the top of the first with two runs and left Marion scoreless for another two innings before the Bulldogs added a solo run in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams remained scoreless until the seventh when Marion added the crucial two runs to pull out the one-run victory at home.
Allen Bek tallied two hits, while Baumann and teammate Owen Schoenvogel walked three times each. Baumann also recorded two RBIs. Pitcher Konner Harborth received the win after pitching six of the seven innings and totaling nine strikeouts.
The Bulldogs opened their campaign on Monday, Feb. 21 with a 12-2 thrashing of SA Highlands at home. Harborth proved his worth on the mound again after striking out 10 batters in five innings of work.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-7-1) lost their match 8-6 against the Lady Apaches on Feb. 21 at home. The back-and-forth affair saw Marion trail 2-0 before running off three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
However, Gonzales bottled up the fourth with five runs and the fifth with another run to stave off the Lady Bulldogs’ attempts at a comeback. Peyton Smith-Velasquez and Breyana Gonzales recorded two hits apiece. Alexa Ortiz and Gonzales both finished with two RBIs. Pitcher Jaslyne Williams pitched a total of five innings while notching three strikeouts.
Seguin Matadors, Lady Mats
Inclement weather on Saturday put an end to the Matadors’ (2-1) and Panthers’ annual HWY 123 Classic baseball tournament but Seguin capped off the competition with a 2-1 record after taking wins off Killeen 8-0 and Wagner 4-3 and losing to San Antonio Christian 11-0. Matador outfielder Nick Carmona was selected to the all-tourney team by competition’s end.
The Lady Mats (7-3) moved to the Del Valle Tournament on Friday after the Floresville Tournament was postponed due to weather. Seguin suffered back-to-back losses to Hutto 4-3 and Del Valle 6-0 on opening day. Both matches were called due to time limit. The Lady Matadors earned their second district victory of the season last week on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after dominating district foe Lehman 12-2 at home.
Seguin outhit the Lady Lobos 12-2 with four different Mats recording more than two hits during the contest. Layla Salazar had the hot hand at the plate after recording two hits, one run, three RBIs and one home run. Allie Mize had three hits and brought in two runs. Madison Schultze pitched the entirety of the match and only allowed two hits while striking out three batters.
Navarro Panthers, Lady Panthers
After opening their tournament bid with an 11-7 victory over Pleasanton on Friday afternoon, the Panthers (2-1) lost to Lufkin 7-2 later that evening. Individual stats for either match were not available by press time. Panthers Will Boswell, Kaden Monkerud and Marco Moncada were selected to the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Panthers (7-3) also took part in the Del Valle Tournament over the weekend and won their opening contest 5-3 over NB Canyon before the competition was canceled due to weather. Samantha Mundine went 2-3 at the plate, brought in a single run and scored two runs herself. Samantha Wegman recorded two RBIs while Sydni Stevens also tallied one. Wegman picked up the win after five innings. She allowed three runs on five hits to go with her five strikeouts.
Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .
