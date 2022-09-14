LEXINGTON, KY — The Texas Lutheran Bulldog Volleyball team wrapped up tournament play at the Transy Invite on Saturday with a win and a loss at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.
TLU Volleyball sweeps Illinois College to move to 7-2
The Texas Lutheran volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Illinois College as the Bulldogs led wire-to-wire and played their final match in the Transy Invite Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 with their fourth sweep of the season, while Illinois College fell to 1-6. The Bulldogs hit .315 in the match and held Illinois College to a -0.065 hitting percentage.
Maddy Schultz (Richmond/Needville), who as of this writing leads the SCAC in kills, had 11 kills on .370 hitting percentage to lead the Bulldogs. She also added four digs and three blocks. Peyton Sulak (Needville/Needville) had six kills, two digs, a block and a service ace. Tanyse Moehrig (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) and Brylie Nedd (Sealy/Sealy) tallied five kills each.
Shavonne Respondek (San Antonio/Madison) led the Bulldogs with 17 assists and three service aces — both team highs. Lexi Morris (Victoria/Victoria West) and Celie Contreras (San Marcos/San Marcos) finished with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Texas Lutheran led the first set from start to finish, hitting .256 and cruising to a 25-9 result. The second set was closer with the Lady Blues coming within an 18-15 margin before the Bulldogs closed it out with a 7-2 run.
In the third set, Texas Lutheran again led from start to finish, closing out the sweep with a 25-14 third-set win.
The win comes after the Bulldogs’ loss to the Whitworth Pirates in five.
Bulldogs fall to Whitworth Pirates, 3-2
Following two five-set matches on Friday, the Bulldogs opened their final day in the Transy Invite by forcing 2021 NCAA Tournament Qualifier Whitworth University to five sets before falling to the Pirates 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 29-31, 13-15 Saturday morning.
Texas Lutheran punched first in the opening set Saturday morning, taking an early 10-5 lead before the Pirates clawed back to tie the set 16-16. Texas Lutheran finished on a 3-0 run to take the opener 25-20. Schultz was an offensive force with five kills in the opening set.
The second set was tight early in a set that saw eight ties and five lead changes, but the Bulldogs rode their momentum to win the set decisively 25-15 — once again led by Schultz, outdoing her opening set by finishing the second set with six kills.
With a sweep within grasp, the Pirates fought back to win the third set 25-19 — dominating the set throughout to avoid the sweep.
With their backs against the wall, the Pirates were able to force a decisive fifth set — taking the fourth set 31-29 in a set that featured six ties and two lead changes.
Coming down to a decisive fifth set, Whitworth took a 10-8 lead forcing a Texas Lutheran timeout. A kill by Moehrig stopped the Pirates 3-0 run, but the Pirates forced TLU head coach Phyllis Fowler to call her second timeout of the set as the Pirates moved to a 12-10 lead. The two teams went back-and-forth until the Pirates finally put the Bulldogs away 15-13 to deliver the Bulldogs their second loss of the season.
Moehrig and Schultz each put away a team-high 17 kills. Nedd added eight kills, two service aces and two blocks while Madison Weisinger (Friendswood/Friendswood) and Emily Mixon (Woodville/Woodville) added seven kills each.
Morris led the Bulldogs with 25 digs. Respondek added 16 digs, four kills and matched her career high of 29 assists, and Julia Chew (Cypress/Cy-Fair) added 22 assists.
Texas Lutheran will return home for its home opener against Our Lady of the Lake 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium.
