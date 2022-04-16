Cibolo Mayor Stan “Stosh” Boyle pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Guadalupe County courtroom to felony charges related to his lying on an application to become mayor.
In the agreement, Boyle entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated perjury and tampering with a government document with intent to defraud, but he’ll continue to service as mayor of Cibolo until his term is up in November, his San Antonio-based defense attorney Eric DeWalt said.
He and Boyle felt the deal was the best option, the attorney said.
“We discussed it,” DeWalt said. “He thought it was in the best interests of his constituents, his wife and family. He did plead guilty but the judge withheld the finding of guilt.”
Aggravated perjury is a third-degree felony, while state jail felony is a tampering with a government document with intent to defraud.
The Cibolo mayor was placed on deferred adjudication, his attorney said. That means Boyle has some conditions to complete before everything is said and done, DeWalt said.
Conditions include not being able to run for mayor again, paying a fine of about $2,000, doing about 120 hours of community service and a few other requirements, he said. Boyle has four years to complete the conditions, DeWalt said.
“If he does complete them, no conviction at all. If he doesn’t complete them, then we have to go back in front of the judge and find out what he’s going to do,” the attorney said. “(Boyle) believed this avenue was in everybody’s best interest.”
Prior to Tuesday’s court appearance, DeWalt and a representative of the Texas Attorney General’s office who prosecuted the case agreed on a no contest plea from the mayor, but the visiting judge presiding over the case did not allow the no contest plea, Boyle and DeWalt said.
Beyond changing the plea, the rest of the terms of the deal remained intact, Boyle said.
“The deal was the same and I felt it was in my favor since I could finish my second term and honor the voters that have stuck by me throughout this process,” he said. “It is certainly a compromise since both sides gave a little.”
Boyle’s current term in office ends in November, Cibolo City Secretary Peggy Cimics said. His court proceedings and outcomes change nothing about the way the city will move forward despite Boyle’s inability to run again for his seat, she said.
“There are no changes in how the city’s doing business or how the mayor’s office or the council runs at the present time,” Cimics said. “His term is up in November and will not run again. The mayor is still in office and will continue in office until the November election and we canvas the new ballots in November.”
City rules would have allowed Boyle to run again for the post, she said.
According to an indictment a grand jury handed up Sept. 5, 2019, Boyle made a false statement under oath by saying that he had not been “finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action” when he has a felony conviction. He made the statement on an application for a place on the Nov. 5, 2019, general election ballot to run for Cibolo mayor, the indictment read.
Representatives of the Texas Attorney General’s Office arrested Boyle on July 26, 2019, on a charge of tampering with government records.
Boyle, then 45 years old, later received the backing of city council members in August 2019 when they voted 3-3 during a special hearing to leave him in his position as mayor. A three-quarters majority vote was needed to remove him.
Boyle’s qualifications had come into question in July 2019 when Councilman Brian Byrd revealed that he had been told in April of that year about Boyle having pleaded guilty and being convicted of a felony drug charge from 1998.
In 1998, Boyle was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Methylenedioxy-Amphetamine, also known as MDA or ecstasy. As part of a plea agreement, Boyle waived all rights for an appeal, according to court documents.
As part of his bid for mayor in 2017, Boyle reportedly signed the application for a place on the ballot including marking off the section “I have not been convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
Boyle handily won reelection in November 2019 by earning about 50.05% of the vote in a three-way race in which his competitors garnered about 29.7% and about 20.3% of ballots cast.
Voters having returned him to the office amid the brewing scandal, Boyle set out to continue doing the city’s work. He said Wednesday that he has had a good five-year run netting “tremendous results” for the city of Cibolo.
Among those results he counted bringing “thousands of jobs,” funding road projects, emphasizing youth and senior programs and more. During his time in office, the city has enjoyed an economic boom that did not exist a few years ago, said the 46-year-old Boyle.
“We were able to replace key personnel that kept us from achieving the results we are seeing today,” he said. “I will finish my term working with our council and staff on road projects and quality of life projects. We are in great hands and it’s all thanks to the citizens that have helped make the difference.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
