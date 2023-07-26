A local nonprofit is hoping to find local businesses, groups or individuals to partner with and embrace students and staff at Seguin ISD.
The Seguin Education Foundation’s Adopt-A-School Program is looking for more community volunteers to help and be a part of local schools. Adopters, often affiliated with a business, help plan events for the students and faculty throughout the year, Seguin ISD Director of Community Outreach Kelly Follis said.
“We are looking for student and classroom mentors, career fair speakers, door prizes for family engagement events, as well as snacks, meals and fun experiences for teachers and students,” she said.
As of last week, Rodriguez Elementary and McQueeney Elementary hadn’t received any adopters, and some campuses only had one, which Follis said she worries isn’t enough due to the number of children and teachers.
“We would like our campuses to have three or more groups or individuals supporting them as ‘family,’” Follis said.
Adopters become an important part of the campuses as they make an effort to recognize the efforts of students and teachers, Follis said. There’s a place in their hearts for their “family,” and almost all adopters return for the next year.
“I would like to see all the schools adopted with enough adopters that something is happening every month or even every couple of weeks,” Follis said.
Support from adopters includes sponsoring Kona Ice trucks, hosting ice cream and coco-bars, bringing in bouncy houses, catering meals, making and packaging gift bags, handing out door prizes and much more.
“I hear how much (the staff and students) love this adoption stuff,” Follis said. “You know, they just love it. Like one lady, she always makes home-baked stuff, and she’ll just take a wagon full of stuff. I mean, it’s crazy, but they love that.”
One-time donations are also encouraged and welcomed, although, Follis is also looking for more than financial support and hopes adopters will become actively involved on campuses.
Some volunteers mentor. Others act as classroom parents, are there for the teachers and assist them as they build relationships with the classes. Some have also started campus beautification projects or Student of the Month programs.
“I don’t really have to be involved much anymore and they pretty much just take it away,” Follis said. “They may just have some gift cards they want to use so they can hand them out as prizes throughout the year. But whatever they want to do, we can find a place.”
Anyone looking to adopt a campus or classroom can contact Follis at 830-379-0325 or kfollis@seguin.k12.tx.us .
