Seguin officials began preparing Monday for wintery weather that likely will bring ice to the area overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The mixture could make for dangerous conditions around Seguin and through much of Guadalupe County, National Weather Service Metrologist Eric Platt said. While watching the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the county, he said.
“It’s in effect and it goes through noon Wednesday,” Platt said. “The main concern that we’re worried about is the potential for freezing rain. That’s going to be what we think is the dominant precipitation type.”
Precipitation was expected to start falling Monday night as temperatures fell to just below freezing throughout most of Guadalupe County, he said. Areas along the western edge of the county near the Bexar County line, Platt said, had better chances of temperatures having just above freezing in the 33-degree or 34-degree range.
As Tuesday moves along, forecasters expect a reprieve from freezing temperatures, he said.
“For the daytime hours [Tuesday], you’re going to be looking at probably 35-37 degrees for a high,” Platt said. “That means we think any kind of precipitation that falls will be a cold rain.”
Then rain chances are expected to dramatically increase, he said. Tuesday night across Guadalupe County, forecasters predicted anywhere from 70% to 80% chances of rain during nighttime hours with temperatures dipping again, Platt said.
“Again, it’s going to be the concern where there will be spots that drop below freezing and some that won’t,” he said. “Along and north of Seguin, we think the temperatures could be at or below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.”
City of Seguin authorities were proactively monitoring the weather Monday and expected to keep eyes on things for the next couple of days, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
City officials made the decision to close the Seguin Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday yet open it at 9 a.m. Tuesday, which is the regular opening time, he said.
They put streets crews on standby to be able to respond to adverse conditions throughout the night Monday and at any time Tuesday into Wednesday, Dreiss said. Electric Department crews operated under the same conditions, he said.
“We are trying not to overreact until we know what the conditions are,” Dreiss said. “We are trying to monitor the weather actively to make sure we take the proper actions but don’t waste any time closing things that don’t need to be closed.”
Seguin sat right along the line of where the freeze was predicted to hit and that made things iffy for emergency workers planning a response, he said.
Area school districts were dealing with similar concerns. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Seguin, Navarro and Marion ISD officials anticipated opening schools as scheduled on Tuesday. However, by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, all three districts made the call to close their campuses for the day.
With the chance of dangerous weather hitting the roads, Dreiss recommended everyone remain vigilant and only travel if necessary.
“Even though we’re right on the edge of it, things can change rapidly and it’s just safer to stay home,” he said. “And as always, protect the four Ps — people, pets, pipes and plants.”
