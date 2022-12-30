Full-time professional fire service in unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County is now available 24 hours a day.
Starting Thursday, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is a full-time fire department providing fire protection and emergency services around the clock, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“For the first time ever, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue will have three full-time firemen 24/7, 365 days a year, covering 36.21 square miles, which is approximately 23,176 acres,” Pinder said. “The new staffing schedule will increase fire protection for all residents in the county.”
The county’s fire rescue personnel will for the first time have a designated area of their own to cover, he said. County leadership whittled portions of other fire department coverage areas to help improve emergency responses in them, Pinder said.
County officials have worked for a while on when to allot a designated area for the county’s department and from where the coverage area is pulled, he said.
“When the county fire department was funded and started in 2020, that’s when we began looking at response districts and county fire coverage based on growth in the communities,” Pinder said. “Guadalupe County took portions of Marion Volunteer Fire Department, McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, city of Seguin, and Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department to create Guadalupe County’s first response district, which is mainly the Highway 46 corridor, properties east of the Guadalupe River, and properties along Interstate 10 and south of Stagecoach Road.”
County officials used geographic information system mapping to take a look at run times and response times while determining which areas would best benefit from Guadalupe County Fire Rescue service, he said. They analyzed the data to make sure members of the new service could provide emergency response in an adequate and timely manner, Pinder said.
The point is to improve safety for county residents, he said.
“What the citizens of the county are getting with Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is three firemen full time housed in the station that would respond to the area like they would be getting a city response,” Pinder said. “There is no delay.”
No volunteer fire department in the county has full-time staffing, nor do they have overnight accommodations for firefighters like the county does, Pinder said.
Volunteers having to go from their homes or places of employment to a fire house, gear up and get apparatuses before heading to a call causes additional time that the county’s full-time staff can eliminate, he said. And with the help of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the county is moving forward in coming months to build three fire stations across the county, Pinder said.
“What the residents in these communities are going to see is an increase in fire protection, a reduced response time,” he said. “So when a call comes in, they will now get Guadalupe County Fire Rescue and the volunteer fire departments who service them in that area to respond for fires. On the medical side, they’ll get the county rescue to respond.”
People covered by the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department feel they are losing out on something they have enjoyed for ages, a family-oriented approach to emergency coverage, McQueeney Fire Chief Michael Wiedner said. And he agrees with them.
The volunteer department learned about the change in coverage areas in a letter he said he received Dec. 26 from Pinder’s office, Wiedner said.
“We responded to the fire marshal’s office and asked what is this,” McQueeney’s chief said. “Their response to us was this is a courtesy letter and there’s nothing you can do about it. We felt a little backstabbed.”
On top of the feelings of being undermined, he and his department don’t understand why the changes were implemented, Wiedner said. McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department has a great record of responding to calls, he said.
In fiscal year 2021, the department missed one call and the same was true for fiscal year 2022, Pinder said. McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department has missed no calls since fiscal year 2023 started in October, he said.
Yet, instead of bolstering local, volunteer companies, the county created its own and spent millions of dollars in building it up, Wiedner said.
When Pinder’s letter reached the masses Wednesday, members of the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department began circulating a petition bringing attention to the situation. The document states that the fire department is not in agreement with the county’s changes and seeks to regain the coverage area Guadalupe County Fire Rescue took, Wiedner said.
It is a signal to the people who support the department that members are still there for them, he said.
“As for the community, we want to let them know we’re not stopping,” Wiedner said. “What we’re doing, we’re not giving up. They know we’re here.”
Guadalupe County provided in its current budget a 6% increase in payments over the prior year to each volunteer fire department across the county, Pinder said. The county also approved $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for each volunteer fire department this year, he said.
The volunteer departments remain viable and the full-time department does as well, Pinder said. With the growth in the county, call volumes are increasing in all areas, he said. Volunteer fire companies are responding to 500-plus calls per year, Pinder said.
Everyone needs to work together to provide the best service for the entire county, he said.
“At the end of the day, it is not any individual volunteer fire department’s service district,” Pinder said. “Ultimately, all of the districts belong to the citizens of Guadalupe County.”
In the Spring of 2021, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court authorized formation of the fire/rescue service to assist the established fire departments in the county — volunteer and paid.
Heath Lipke was initially hired for the post of part-time fire administrator, and then was elevated to full-time fire administrator.
Eventually, Lipke took on the roll as chief of Guadalupe County Fire Rescue.
Ever since Lipke’s hiring, the fire service has continued to gain momentum and morph into what it is today. The county hired its first two full-time members of the fire service in November 2021 and they began running calls Jan. 1, 2022, Lipke has said.
Commissioners Court began growing the service by outfitting it with equipment, facilities and more members.
Going to a full-time force is a next step in the fire rescue service’s evolution.
