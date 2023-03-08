Seguin softball (14-5-1) strung together four wins in a row to end their home tournament 4-2 in record-setting fashion at Huber Fields in Seguin.
While the girls’ hard work earned them a notch in the victory column with their win over Leadner on Friday, they helped Seguin head coach John Garcia record and celebrate his 400th career win as a high school coach.
The Mats entered into the final day of games on Saturday an even 2-2 with wins making it a successful weekend and losses meaning back to the drawing board.
In their game versus Alice, the bats were hot for both teams the entire seven innings.
They exchanged blows until the sixth inning when the Lady Matadors’ defense showed up and showed out.
The Lady Coyotes’ offense was limited to a couple of singles in the last two innings as Seguin captured the win 11-6.
In the last game of the tournament for Seguin, they faced a solid defensive squad in the United Lady Longhorns.
The Lady Mats offense hit the ground running, teeing off on senior Lady Longhorns pitcher Brianna Alvarado.
In her four innings pitched, The Lady Mats secured four hits, three walks and two home runs for six runs.
Even though Seguin let up three runs in the first two innings of the game, the Lady Longhorns were held scoreless the remainder of the contest, as the Lady Mats cruised to 6-3 victory.
For the last four games of the tournament, Seguin’s defense played a major factor in their victories, but this was not the case in their first two losses on Thursday.
Against Harlingen, the Lady Cardinals swung for the fences and the Lady Mats did not have time to adjust, with the game ending in a mere three innings.
Seguin did come out with an early run in the first inning, but a seven-run inning from Harlingen ended all hopes of a comeback. The Lady Mats suffered their first loss of the tournament, but another game was right around the corner.
Needing a bounce back game, the Lady Mats were pinned against Clemens, whose late scoring was too much for Seguin to handle.
The Lady Mats took an early 2-1 lead thanks to a home run from Ryan Rangel. After the dinger over the wall, Seguin’s offense turned cold and was not able to record a run in four innings.
The Lady Buffaloes claimed the win, while the Lady Mats started their home tournament off 0-2.
Seguin softball returns to the diamond at 7 p.m. Friday March. 10 at Smithson Valley to take on the Lady Rangers (8-11).
