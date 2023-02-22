A couple of local pastors know the hustle and bustle of life take over their congregants’ lives and are reaching out to help them honor Ash Wednesday in a drive-thru fashion.
For the 10th year, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Ashes ToGo drive-thru service from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church on West Gonzales Street.
“This event has grown every single year,” Emanuel’s Pastor Marcos Biggott said. “We had well over 100 cars last year, which was amazing.”
Each year with the help of the church’s associate pastors, and now fellow community pastors, those who wish to get ashes but may not have time for a full worship service can make the quick drive-thru.
“It is open to absolutely everybody that wishes to begin their lenten journey with ashes,” Biggott said.
Joining in the service are pastors from Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and Freidens United Church of Christ.
What we’re “looking forward to this year is our church partners growing,” Biggott said. “These are churches we do lots of youth ministry things with and other kinds of outreach programs. We’re really excited for them to join us.”
In previous years, the ash application was in the Habitat For Humanity parking lot. Last year, however, the booming growth of the Re-Store’s business forced the church relocate its drive-thru service to Gonzales Street between North Travis and North Bowie streets, Biggott said.
“It was done in one way to celebrate Habitat’s need to be open more for their Re-Store,” he said. “So we shifted to Gonzales. The first year was kind of a weird thing as people I think were used to one thing, but we had enough signage and volunteers, I don’t think it caused too much of a headache for anybody. People figured it out and we look forward to welcoming them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.