Igniting the Passion for Acting, directors and counselors help children Discover Love for the Stage

It’s summer once again, and we all know what that means: It’s theater season! Every year, the folks at Camp Broadway pull off the seemingly impossible feat of corralling kids, helping them memorize lines, learn lyrics and put on a full musical after only two short weeks; from auditions to curtain call.
This is, of course, an incredible feat, because of what goes on behind the scenes. Without everyone working hard to keep things organized, the show could not go on.
Sheila Lucas, the director of Camp Broadway, and Aidan Martinez, the assistant director and former camper, are just two wheels of a well-oiled machine that takes center stage at the historic Stephen and Mary Birch Texas Theatre. There is so much to do every day, it takes a team of dedicated individuals to make the magic happen, Martinez said.
“There’s the Directors, the choreographer, the set designer, stage managers, the techies and, most importantly, the Drama Mamas!..So much needs to get done – choreography, costumes, last minute fixes, and I don’t even know half of the things Sheila Lucas does to keep us intact,” he said.
Like any great summer camp, Camp Broadway relies on a team of stellar camp counselors. These counselors are generally high schoolers who were once campers themselves. This creates a self-sustaining cycle of sorts. The counselors help the shy little ones come out of their shells and ensure that the campers have fun. They enjoy it so much, they keep coming back every year and eventually age out as campers, and step into counselor roles.Then, they help the next generations of campers have just as great of a time as they did, which makes them want to become counselors, and the cycle continues.
“They counsel and teach,” Lucas said. “They do all of the vocal rehearsals, all of the choreographic rehearsing. They do dramatic readings. They do the character building and games with them, theater games and improv. They love improv. So they pretty much take over when we're getting the kids ready.
The counselors are the heart of the camp, Martinez said.
“We really rely on our counselors for a lot of camp,” he said. “There are campers who’ve grown out of camp and high schoolers who are active in the theater at Seguin High School. They deserve so much praise, because these young adults work so hard and truly care about the campers and their experience here at Camp Broadway.”
Lucas, who is a professional actress and retired theater arts teacher, uses her experience to rise to the challenge of overseeing this program and overcoming any obstacles.
“Everything is sort of cyclical in this business,” she said. “And so, every day at camp, I'll see something that's happened before. Experiences just flood back when there’s an issue to resolve here. You never forget it, and you just try to pass on what can help young people overcome those stumbles and falls in live theater. Because they’ll always happen, and that's all just part of the joy of live theater. And in the end, the kids always do a great job.”
While time is of the essence, the directors and counselors make the magic happen, Martinez said.
“The time restraint is the biggest obstacle,” he said. “Two weeks is a crazy-short amount of time; but at this point, it’s second nature to us.”
Family members also jump in to lend a hand.
“The camper moms’ work is absolutely seamless, and they 100% come through every time,” Lucas said. “If I have a problem, they fix it. They find it and fix it immediately. So it’s been a true blessing to have that level of involvement from the parents.”
Despite all of the challenges and chaos involved in making everything come together, the process is a magical labor of love.
“There’s so many rewarding things that come from being part of Camp Broadway — getting to work alongside Lucas and Amanda (Henk), getting to see the amazing Drama Mamas year after year, and getting to watch these kids and young adults fall in love with acting and helping them hone their craft,” Martinez said.
Lucas agreed, adding that she looks forward to the camp year after year.
“During Camp Broadway, this building is filled with laughter and joy in every room,” she said. “ Everywhere I walk, there’s laughter, and joy, and music. It’s more than amazing – it’s God-given, and it’s truly wonderful.”
