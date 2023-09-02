In Seguin Matadors Head Coach Craig Dailey’s third season, he hopes both his Matadors can finally tie things together and make a deep playoff push.
On paper, it might look near impossible to find one receiver to produce like former District MVP Devin Matthews, but Dailey reached deep into his bag of tricks and drew help from Seguin’s track team.
“That was a big question mark in the spring of how are we going to replace him (Matthews),” the head coach said. “I saw the success of the track team last season and now three of my starting receivers were on the 4x100 meter relay team (Nik Henry, Ocean Moreno, and Elliot Weaver) that qualified for state. They can run, they are a little bit undersized and need to grow a little bit in the game but as a group, I think we can get back that production.”
The Matadors also return senior running back John Jackson, who is a flat-out baller whether on the court or under the Friday night lights.
In Seguin’s opening game at home last season against Alamo Heights, Jackson tore up the Mules defense with 20 carries for 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
On the year, he carried the rock 141 times, rushed for 798 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns, which were team highs in all major categories. He got involved in the passing game, catching eight passes for 40 yards. And that was while splitting the backfield with both Matthews brothers, Jakyari and Devin, so this will be the first season Jackson is the lead horse.
Rounding out the offense is big-play tight end Jackson Pond for his final year on varsity. Pond may not have the best-receiving stats in the state, but he may have the biggest catches in the biggest moments.
In his 13 catches in seven appearances, the tight end hauled in five of those with one hand in Seguin’s final drives. Those passes resulted in 170 yards and four touchdowns.
On the defensive line, Seguin is returning arguably its best pass rusher in senior Evrin Contreras. In all 11 Matador games last year, Contreras was fourth on the team in tackles (60), his eight tackles for loss was a team high, and he tied for third in sacks with two alongside three other former teammates who graduated (Brychan Dilworh and Jakob McLeod). But the big stat is his 14 quarterback hurries. If he is not sacking the quarterback, a majority of the time he is forcing the quarterback to make a tough throw.
#2 Cray Island
Donovan Cray — Seguin high school defensive back 2023
Being a defensive back requires prowess and a physical edge that sets them apart because they have to guard skilled wide receivers who can take over games in an instant.
Seguin senior defensive back Donovan Cray fits the mold while also adding a bit of veteran leadership being the only senior in Seguin’s cornerback group — with sophomore Ian Moreno, junior Kevin Lingueno and junior Adrian Gutierrez.
Cray played in 10 of the Matadors’ 11 games last season and was clearly one of their best on defense in terms of coverage as a junior.
He did not have the most interceptions on the team with one nor the most deflected passes (3), but there is a reason for that. Team’s rarely threw in his direction.
The senior produced blanket coverage during 2022 in a district that saw receivers from Smithson Valley, Wagner and Canyon able to take the tops off defenses in a heartbeat. And he stood his ground.
Cray was versatile for Seguin head coach Craig Dailey and his defensive coordinator sometimes playing him at nickel corner for an extra bit of heat off the edge.
Although he did not record a sack in 2022, he did snag three quarterback pressures and two hurries, which led all defensive backs.
Being a dominant coverage player sometimes means you can’t get your hands dirty and disrupt plays, but Cray was fifth on the team in total tackles with 56 and he’s also a running back’s nightmare, recording four tackles for loss.
Cray is one of the hardest working Matadors at practice and has a big job this year holding down the secondary while helping lead the young guys, Dailey said.
“Donovan is a multi-year starter and has done a really good job at being a leader in practice this summer,” he said. “He leads by example, been through the thick of things and it’s an honor he was voted as team captain by his peers not the coaching staff.”
2022 District’s top dogs
Smithson Valley Rangers
The Rangers were a force to be reckoned with on defense, allowing a total of 167 points for the duration of the season and 46 points against seven other district teams.
Smithson Valley ended its 2022 campaign 12-2 overall and undefeated in Class 5A-1 District 12 at 7-0.
Their long playoff run came to an end in the regional quarterfinals at the hand of the College Station Cougars by a score of 26-21.
Although the Rangers lost one of their offensive linemen to A&M and two wide receivers, they return their quarterback for his senior season.
All three linebackers and one defensive lineman who started last season are also returning for their senior years.
Look for a veteran group that is looking for the top spot in the district and a farther playoff run than they achieved in 2022.
Canyon Cougars
After a 4-6 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the district in 2021, Canyon fired back with a second-place spot in District 12 and a nine-win season.
Canyon’s playoff run was cut short in the first round to Georgetown 21-10.
The Cougars’ success was due in part to the dynamic tandem of senior Deuce Adams and graduate wide receiver Xayvion Noland.
Adams was the district’s top thrower with 3,007 yards and a 66.9% pass completion while adding 34 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.
He’s also an avid runner, accumulating 290 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 117 carries.
The Cougars are losing 1,561 yards in production from the graduation of two wide receivers, but senior Eli Adams is returning with an 848-yard 2022 campaign to go along with 13 touchdowns.
All three junior running backs who ran in the backfield last season will return to Canyon for their senior year. They combined to rush for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Look for a high-powered offense to bolster the Cougars to the top of the district and possibly a longer time in the Class 5A playoffs.
Wagner Thunderbirds
Wagner made a big leap last season from a sixth-place finish in its old district to third in the new one. Wagner bolstered a 6-5 record throughout the season and found five wins and two losses against district foes.
Like most of District 12, the Thunderbirds only experienced one round of the Class 5A playoffs after being bounced by College Station 37-19.
Part of their success included a stifling run game spearheaded by graduate Jeremiah Chery and senior Juan’yae Taylor, who combined for 1,792 yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, seven 100-plus-yard rushing games and no fumbles.
Taylor, who rushed for 828 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns is now the lead back for Wagner, which has a couple of sophomores and juniors who could also see time in the back field.
Starting Thunderbird quarterback Cameron Smith is coming off a 758-yard and 19-touchdown season while only turning the ball over seven times.
Wagner is only losing two starters on the defensive side of the ball so look for a team that relies on a heavy dose of the run game to manage the clock and a defense that is well rested and prepared to come up with a lot of stops.
Boerne-Champion Chargers
The Chargers missed out on the playoffs last season, finishing fifth in the district behind Seguin with two wins and five losses. Their offense scored more than 21 points just three times against District 12 opponents.
They are led by a dynamic quarterback in Jordan Ballin who is also the top rusher returning for his senior season. Ballin threw for 2,005 yards, passed for 27 touchdowns and threw seven picks. In the ground game, the senior quarterback rushed 58 times for 369 yards and a team high five rushing touchdowns.
This could be a rough start to the year for Ballin as his top three weapons and back-up running back all graduated in 2022. It could take the Boerne-Champion coaching staff a little time to find the right pieces to replace the amount of production they lost.
On defense, the Chargers return their leading tackler in senior defensive back Evan Kuhl who, last year, led all his teammates in tackles with 109, was second in the team in interceptions with three and produced three deflected passes and a forced fumble which another teammate recovered.
For the Chargers to make a playoff push, they need to find offensive production early before district starts and hope the six returning starters on defense can give enough chances for the offense to be on the field.
