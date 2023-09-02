For many high school football programs, the 2022 Navarro Panthers’ 8-5 record and third round playoff finish would seem like a pretty nice season.
But the standards at Navarro these days are much higher.
Last season marked the first time since 2011 that the Panthers failed to win at least 10 games and the first since 2017 in which they failed to advance four rounds in the playoffs. Four of those five losses in 2022 came by 20 points or more.
Injuries must receive much of the blame for the sub-par season. Key players were lost on both sides of the ball and at no point did the team seem to play with its full arsenal.
Navarro High School Football Head Coach Rod Blount, who is 52-15 in his five years at the school, hopes his 2023 squad has better luck with injuries. While that cannot be guaranteed, he sees plenty of reason for optimism in how his players are approaching the season and fixing the things they can control.
“We were all disappointed in how last year turned out,” he said. “But the kids have seen the errors from last year and are doing a great job working to correct them. There is no bickering or blaming, just a bunch of guys who love each other and sell out completely.”
#32 Hard-Nose Hayden
Hayden Toliver - Navarro High School inside linebacker 2023
When the Navarro Panthers made their deepest ever playoff run — a berth in the state semifinals in 2016 — they were led by two defensive standouts named Jake Wright and Ty Shelton.
Whether or not they reach that level this year, the Panthers again appear to have two defensive standouts leading what might be their best defense since 2016.
One of those is senior inside linebacker Hayden Toliver, who has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses since taking the field for Navarro as a sophomore. He has twice been named first-team all-district. Fans watching the Panthers’ defense could often simply focus on Toliver as he nearly always found his way to the ball.
Head couch Rod Blount said his achievements on the field are matched by what he does away from it.
“Hayden is an amazing kid,” Blount said. “He is ranked number one academically in his class right now and he takes that same effort and understanding to the football field. He studies film and can make calls and get guys in the right place. He leads by example by doing things the right way in the weight room and the classroom. He is exactly the leader you want out there.”
Senior defensive end Landun Taylor also spearheads the unit. Taylor led the team with eight sacks last season and has been chosen as Preseason Defensive MVP for the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Taylor is one of the most athletic players he has seen, Blount said.
“He played at least four different positions on offense for us last year and was on almost every play on special teams,” Blount said. “He is one of the fastest kids on our team. He’s a lockdown defensive end who makes freakish plays all the time.
“But the best thing about Landun is that he is always smiling, always happy and always picking people up. You can’t be in a bad mood around Landun. The positive attitude he brings to the team is even bigger than the plays he makes on the field.”
With Toliver and Taylor leading a solid defensive unit, Panthers’ fans hope to find as much to smile about as they did in 2016.
Panther Leadership
Blount is especially impressed with the leadership of his seniors.
“They worked hard every single day this summer, doing all the little things right and holding each other accountable,” he said. “They are locked in and focused and setting great examples for their teammates.”
The Panthers will need to improve most on offense this season after their normally high-scoring Slot-T offense could never get on track in 2022. In its five losses, Navarro never scored more than 14 points. That was the first season in 20 years that a Panthers team failed to score more than 14 points in five games.
Though always a run-heavy offense, Navarro has been most effective when it has at least some passing threat to help open the running game. But last season, they produced almost nothing in the air. For example, they failed to connect on a single pass in their district championship game against Wimberley or in any of their three playoff games.
“We need to be able to hit play action passes off our trap and our sweeps to get defenders to back off,” Blount said. “We struggled to do that last year but they have looked a lot better in camp on those and some of our other pass plays.”
Last year’s backup quarterback — senior Colton Schuelke — and sophomore Austin Davidson will battle for playing time under center.
They will share the backfield with a talented corps of running backs. The Panthers return their leading rusher from last season, halfback Antwoin Mebane, who carried for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns despite being hobbled through much of the campaign. Fullback Diego Chapa, a physical runner who gained 424 yards in 2022, also returns. Sophomore Kohen Blount will miss some early games with injury but will be counted on to contribute once district play hits, as he did last year (456 yards, four touchdowns).
The offensive line will be led by two-time first-team all-district selection Mack Berry. Another all-district team member, Matthew Richardson, will join Berry on a unit Blount says is “starting to gel.”
To be successful, they will also have to eliminate the costly penalties and turnovers that stymied them last season.
The Panthers are excited about a defensive unit that returns seven starters, including inside linebacker Toliver, defensive lineman Taylor and outside linebacker Nick Schwarzlose, who led the team in tackles with 114 last season. That unit kept Navarro in games against Wimberley and Lago Vista (playoffs) while the Panthers’ offense struggled.
They are also looking for big things this year out of linebacker Jacob Arias and safety Gabriel Rangel, second team all-district.
The unit will be led by a new coordinator as Justin Dunnam takes the headset.
“The foundation of our team this year will be the defense and making opponents earn every single yard,” Blount said of the unit.
Concerns for Blount include depth — he believes the gap through training camp between his first and second units has been too wide. But he said that can be narrowed and he is excited about his sophomore class.
Upcoming
The schedule is also formidable. Including Navarro, the four teams that qualified for the playoffs from District 13-4A-II all reached the final four of the region.
Following their trip to the state championship game last year, Wimberley is the overwhelming favorite to win the region again behind returning standout quarterback Cody Stoever. Lago Vista and Jarrell have key parts to replace but Blount believes they will put plenty of talent on the field under quality coaching.
The non-district schedule includes three opponents that blew the Panthers out last year — Cuero, La Vernia and Navasota. La Vernia returns 14 starters from 2022, while Navasota returns 16.
