Scientist Captures and Chronicles Breathtaking Sunsets in Atmospheric Study

For many years, local scientist Forrest Mims has had his eye on a prize in the sky.
Recently, the longtime Guadalupe County resident has been documenting amazing colorful sunsets and sunrises with vivid streaks of red and astonishing views. Not content with just taking in picturesque images, Mims studies the atmosphere and explains what makes the sky appear so beautiful.
It’s smoke, dust, air pollution, sulphur and more, he said.
“I built six instruments that can measure the altitude of all that stuff in the sky,” said Mims, who is an inventor, a writer and a freelance scientist who does technical work for NASA.
Mims has captured some terrific twilight photos displaying images at the Texas coast as well as around his home. He uses a drone to photograph brilliant sunrises with fewer obstructions than if they were taken at ground level.
But he also uses instruments he created to look skyward. It all comes from a lifelong obsession with science and gadgetry, Mims said. A natural phenomenon opened his eyes to a world of possibilities that blossomed into the scientific world he now inhabits.
“I started being interested in science when I was 6 years old,” Mims said. “I saw a big spider web. There was this black and yellow spider. … It started vibrating the web. That fascinated me.”
A lifetime of discoveries and seeking and sharing knowledge followed.
Mims was a military brat born as his father served the United States Navy in Houston. The family moved around and lived in parts of Alabama, Alaska, Colorado and Texas.
As a child, he and his brother became interested in rockets and read all they could get their hands on about the machines. It wasn’t just rockets, though. When he was in the ninth grade, Mims built his first transistor radio, which led to a future of creating other gadgets and building them or having an engineer bring his ideas to life.
His senior project in high school involved such a device.
With his father learning to speak Russian while in the military, Mims came up with an idea to help his dad and others.
“I dreamed up a way to translate Russian to English and English to Russian with a computer,” he said. “I became pretty serious about electronics.”
After earning a government degree at Texas A&M University with minors in English and history, Mims joined the United States Air Force. He volunteered during the war to go to Vietnam and helped develop technology to help rescue downed fighter pilots, Mims said.
After a yearlong tour, Air Force brass noticed his skills with electronic devices and sent Mims to the military branch’s weapons lab, he said. The first day at the assignment, Mims said he met Minnie Chavez, a beautiful secretary with whom he fell in love.
“If it hadn’t been for my electronics, I never would’ve met my wife or had my kids,” Mims said.
He remains married to Minnie and they have three adult children, Eric Mims, Vicki Mercer and Sarah Mims.
In 1985, the family moved to a house just on the outskirts of Seguin in Guadalupe County. It is around that home and in the county where Forrest has made some important discoveries.
In 1995, NASA recruited him to help measure smoke effects from widespread burning in Brazil. The following year, the space agency hired him to study the effects forest fires in the western United States made on the atmosphere.
Another Brazil project for NASA followed in 1997 and the agency currently has Mims measuring the altitude of smoke, debris and total water vapor speed into the air from Hunga Tonga, an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean.
“Total water vapor is extremely important to understand climate, droughts and El Ninos,” Mims said. “It can predict the conditions for thunderstorms. You may not get the thunderstorms but you will have the conditions.”
Through the years, Mims has had “some pretty interesting adventures,” he said. He also has penned a bevy of books.
Among them are 1978’s “Understanding Digital Computers,” which moved 165,000 copies. In 1992, his “Engineer’s Notebooks” was published and it sold 160,000 copies, Mims said.
Then there’s “Getting Started in Electronics,” which came out in 2020 and has sold more than 1.3 million copies, he said. On top of those hits, he has a published memoir and is working on his second.
Mims said he has no plans of slowing down any time soon. He’s having too much fun.
“I’m a freelance scientist and writer; that’s it,” Mims said. “I can make money from NASA but not very much. … I’m doing it because I enjoy doing it.”
