Seguin art shows do more than boost confidence

Creatives and creative endeavors are integral to our everyday lives. Ordinary items that we may take for granted like furniture or the music we hear on the radio only exist because human hands and minds rise to the task of conceptualizing and creating them. From architecture to advertising, engineering to fashion design, creative hobbyists and professionals alike perpetuate the world we live in with vibrant and inspired ideas. All these people have one thing in common: they all started out as kids.

A good question might be, “how does a child become a future Gerhard Richter?” The answer to this is the same that we might say of anything. They are taught to believe they can.

For the last 15 years the Seguin Art League has choreographed and encouraged the young people of its community to participate in the annual Elementary and Middle School Art Show with the hopes to expose children to the world of gallery art. Spearheading the event is Art League board member Roger Betscher, a former art educator who spent 22 years cultivating the creative minds of young artists at A.J. Briesemeister Middle School.

“I became an educator to teach something I loved. To inspire them.” Betscheler said. “Kids make the best artists, they’re just so excited.”

Children are the reason the Art League wanted to put on the show. Like first brush strokes on a canvas this is the best way to start kids in gallery arts.

“And not just for the public school!” Betschler said, “The show is open to private, public, homeschoolers, you name it. We never know exactly what we’re going to get, but it’s always fun.”

But it’s obvious, that for 15 strong years, the passion for the arts hasn’t dwindled.

“We even had a show in 2020. It was virtual, but we made sure it happened.” Betschler said.

The Elementary and Middle school art show is one of the most attended and involved shows the league sees each year. More than one hundred students participated last year, and they’re hoping for more in the 2023 show.

“Shows like these are really important for kids.” Betschler said, “It gives them exposure to the art world that’s not just a classroom. It inspires them. If nothing else, hanging their work in a gallery and experiencing the effort that goes into making the art gives them an appreciation for art in the future.”

But it’s more than just a gallery experience or an appreciation for art that Betschler wants for the children. The dedicated art community in Seguin sees the skills that the art-making process brings as vital.

“This isn’t just about the show.” Betschler said, “Sure, the kids are just the most excited to haul their parents in to show them what they’ve done, but, while I taught these kids, I got to know them in ways most never could. I watched them follow assignments, get into their own space, and suddenly start reflecting on themselves. They’d start examining how they felt, and what they were doing with fresh eyes. That’s an important life long skill whether they go into the arts or not.”

Beyond all that, children who are validated in their interests and desires often grow up to lead healthier and happier lives as adults.

Betschler spoke highly of Seguin and it’s surrounding neighbors.

“The community really shows it’s love to the kids.” He said, “We couldn’t do it without everyone. We especially couldn’t do it without Al Burns.”

Burns, a local children’s dentist has sponsored the show for the last 10 years without fail. “It’s folks like him that really make this happen and we’re so thankful.”

Each spring the show is hosted by local establishments granting the public access to the reception and a chance to meet the artists. The winners work will also be displayed for the first two weeks of March in the Seguin Art League’s Henry Moore Gallery.

Exposing kids to the arts and allowing them the freedom to share their expressions with the public is paramount to helping them develop as people.

It encourages them to blossom as creative minds, artistic or not, and gives them a chance to trust their own ideas and passions. After all, it will be the future of Guadalupe county they shape with what they learn, and their ideas will help determine what comes next for our fair Seguin and its surrounding sisters. Let’s provide them plenty of paint, paper, pencils, and glitter- We want the future to be bright!