Seguin camp introduces kids to the world of horses

Lora Ragland is a lifelong horsewoman. She shares her love of horses with her family, and now others through various camps at the TateR Ranch in Seguin.

She started her camps as a passion project and has inspired many horse-loving kids over the years. Ragland makes it her mission to match the perfect horse with each camper.

“My motto is: The kids are the future of the horse,” she said. “Camps are based on horse ownership. I wanted to give kids and adults involved with horses that might not ever get the chance to be around horses”

One camper, 6 year-old Rebekah Fox, is especially enthused about getting her own horse and using all the skills she has learned at camp.

“I am very excited to have my own horse one day soon,” she said. “I plan to name her Sapphire.”

Ragland’s camp is about more than riding and petting a horse. It is about learning the great responsibility it takes to take care of such an amazing animal, she said.

Whether a child has never been around horses or has their own horse, they are sure to learn some valuable lessons at TateR Ranch.

“We still have camp even if it rains because there are still chores to be done,” Ragland said. “It’s not only riding but feeding and other duties…pens need to be cleaned, feed buckets washed…the list goes on and on.”

Lainey Varner, 9, brims with excitement about going to camp over spring break. Lainey even has her own horse, Chief, to ride. Varner’s parents bought Chief from Ragland as a gift for her 8th birthday.

“The thing that I like most about horse camp is that the people there are so nice…plus you can ride horses, have fun, and play games,” Lainey said. “At camp, you get to be a helper and have fun.”

Among the lessons are games to keep things fun and interesting.

One of the games they play during snack time includes horse bingo followed by a prize from a horse-themed treasure chest for the winners. The fun break time is well deserved as the kids help out with caring for the horses in many different ways.

“My favorite game that we played at horse camp was horse monopoly,” Rebekah said. “But the best part was when I rode a horse named Freckles and tried new things. I felt brave.”

One 6 year-old camper, Azalea Cook, is an equine enthusiast who dreams of one day having her own horse farm. She is excited to go back to TateR Ranch to get more experience riding and caring for horses while also making some friends who love horses as much as she does.

“The best part of horse camp was making new friends,” she said. “I can’t wait to go back to see the horses and my friends. I am excited to make new friends, too.”

It is easy to see the impact of the connection campers make at camp. It’s not just about horsing around. Campers connect with each other, the owner, and, most importantly, the horses.