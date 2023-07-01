Self taught artist fuels her passion with tattooing and her love for music

Self-taught tattoo artist Amy Contreras has been leaving her mark around Seguin for over 10 years. She has become a respected name in the tattoo community, often letting her work speak for itself. This artist has not only gained notoriety in the tattoo world, but she is also an accomplished musician with a local alternative band, Sea of Silence.
“Music has been my number one love , for sure.” Contreras said “ I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old.”
Contreras fell in love with music largely due to her uncles and local musicians, Danny and Steve Velasquez, who ignited her interest in guitar and taught her how to play at the tender age of 5. That passion is a flame that has burned brightly ever since. Contreras joined many bands through the years and carries her immense love for music in everything she does. The love is apparent in her shop and in her personal life, as she is still active in the Seguin music scene as vocalist and lead guitarist for Sea of Silence.
In addition to her love of making music, she found her passion for creating visual art early in her childhood, when she would aimlessly doodle drawings in school. She soon found herself drawing on her arms in class, which led to classmates not only admiring her work, but begging her to do the same to their arms. Before long, she would come to realize her preferred medium wasn’t pencil and paper, but skin and ink. Through a massive amount of support from her siblings and her parents, Cindi and Felix Contreras, she set out on the path of teaching herself to be a tattoo artist. She said,
“I’m a self taught artist, which I personally don’t recommend. It took tons and tons of research, and I’d have to find solutions and techniques on my own. It was a lot of literal blood, sweat and many tears, but it has to be when it’s something you’re extremely passionate about.”
Studying established artists like local friend, mentor and artist Jerimiah Camacho, Contreras eventually honed her own tattoo technique. With the help of expert advice and her own persistence and diligence in improving her style, she became ever more versed in a variety of different methods. After years of practice, she was approached by an established tattoo parlor that had become a fan of her work and after a short while, she became a full- fledged licensed tattoo artist. She never stopped developing her skills and talents, which ultimately led to her success.
“Parents need to embrace their children’s dreams,” Contreras said. “It will give them that drive to not quit when people tell them otherwise.”
After years of finding her stride and becoming a well-known and respected artist in the area, she felt the urge to spread her wings and open her own shop, since the next step in her mission was to become the best tattoo professional. With even more support from her girlfriend, family, friends and church Contreras opened All Aces Ink in the summer of 2022, and the community was quick to welcome her with open arms. Having the fundamentals of the business established but still lacking a few details, Contreras received generous aid from her loved ones and from her church. She received offers of unprompted generosity, such as the time Contreras was having a simple conversation with her pastor, Marcos Avalos. He was getting a tattoo from Contreras at the time, which then led to the generous donation of a new tattoo chair from his congregation at Crossroads Church.
Just a year into being a shop owner, Contreras brought on an apprentice, and her unique style has flourished at her shop. Showcasing not only her love for tattooing but also her love for music, All Aces Ink welcomes a small army of new clients through its doors regularly. While the shop is currently operating on an appointment-only basis, she is thinking of transitioning to a hybrid of walk-ins and appointment-based business platforms.
The new downtown Seguin has welcomed so many new faces, and it’s great to see yet another take the stage both literally and figuratively with her tattooing on one and her music on another. The love and support Contreras has received from the local community goes to show that her art may be skin deep, but her effect on the people she interacts with clearly goes all the way to the heart.
