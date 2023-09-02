After a 4-6 2022 season, the Texas Lutheran football program retooled and reloaded for 2023 under second year head coach Neal LaHue. The 2022 season may not have gone as planned for the Bulldogs’ 25th season since reinstating football in 1998, but there were some highlights. Tight end Aaron Sotelo, who is now playing his grad year at Houston Christian, became the first offensive skill player to earn All-American status for the Bulldogs since 2014 as Sotelo was named a third-team All-American by D3football.com. Quarterback Seth Cosme, a third-team All-American Southwest Conference (ASC) honoree, was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in NCAA Division-III in LaHue’s offense — finishing fourth in NCAA Division-III with a 73% completion percentage. It was also a step in the right direction following a 2021 season that saw the team finish with a 3-7 record.
The 2023 season sees the Bulldogs return six all-conference players and more than 150 players reported to fall camp, including some potentially impactful transfers, as they look to tackle one of the toughest schedules in Division-III, per D3SportsData. The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 2 in Wisconsin against 21st-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh — one of four teams ranked in the preseason on the Bulldogs’ schedule. The Bulldogs will host preseason No. 3 Mary-Hardin Baylor (UMHB) at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 7, while traveling to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons on Oct. 14 and Howard Payne on Oct. 28. After traveling to Wisconsin and to Georgetown to face former ASC conference foe Southwestern on Sept. 9, the Bulldogs will host Florida’s Ave Maria in a first-time matchup for the 2023 home opener. The Bulldogs will host Ave Maria, UMHB, East Texas Baptist, McMurry and Austin College in 2023 with the Oct. 28 matchup against the East Texas Baptist Tigers serving as homecoming.
The offseason, as always, saw some turnover in who will lead the Bulldogs with TLU alums Johnny Garcia and Fabian Facundo returning to coach the Bulldogs’ offensive line and secondary, respectively. Tommy Holmes returns to the Bulldog staff after two years away as defensive line coach while Julius Scott joins the Bulldog staff to lead the wide receivers’ room. Running backs coach Matt Gustafson was promoted to assistant head coach and former Bulldog Vincent Campos was promoted from student assistant to wide receivers coach. Beau Grech and Kendrick Marshall return for their second stints as defensive and special teams coordinators, respectively, under LaHue.
The Bulldogs Offense
The Texas Lutheran offense returns its all-conference backfield with quarterback Cosme deciding to play his fifth-year and the dynamic running back duo of Jacob Forton and DaKory Willis alongside him. Forton led TLU in rushing with 506 yards while finishing tied for second in the ASC in rushing touchdowns (10) and third in all-purpose yards (1,031) as an integral part of the Bulldogs’ offense and a primary benefactor of the schematic change from 2021 to 2022 under LaHue.
The Bulldogs return all but one starter up front in the trenches of the offensive line. After a 2022 season that saw a practically all-new starting lineup up-front expect a more experienced group protecting Cosme and paving the way for the rushing attack.
TLU lost four starters from 2022, including leading receiver and All-American tight end Sotelo. But one thing is glaringly clear from watching the Bulldogs practice and perusing the roster on paper. Even with a loss as big as Sotelo to the Bulldog offense, they should be more explosive. Cayleb Klostermann is the only returning starting wideout for the Bulldogs as gone are the days of a reliance on smaller, shiftier receivers as they now deploy a bigger receiving corps that could rival the TLU basketball starting five with Cosme as their point guard. Texas Permian Basin transfer Caleb Camarillo, Western New Mexico transfer Jacob Wallace and Klostermann are poised to play major roles in the TLU passing game along with sophomore wide receiver Joshua Muncrief and junior tight end Cole Andrus — two players who started to carve out roles in 2022.
The Bulldogs Defense
The Texas Lutheran defense returns five of its top-seven leading tacklers and seven of eleven starters from 2022 as the defense will be tested in 2023 with a number of high-powered offenses on the 2023 slate. Unlike the previous two seasons, the defense will be an upperclassman-heavy group led by an abundance of seniors returning in 2023.
All-conference defensive backs, safety Mason Hardy and cornerback KJ Wilkerson highlight the secondary entering 2023. Hardy led the team — and finished second in the ASC — with four interceptions last season while also finishing as the fourth leading tackler after converting from quarterback to safety two weeks before the 2022 season. Wilkerson thrived in his first season, seeing significant playing time, intercepting two passes and breaking up five passes in the secondary. Hardy and Wilkerson look to lead a secondary that will be pushed to its limits week in and week out in a pass-happy American Southwest Conference schedule.
The Bulldog linebacker corps may be the most experienced group on either side of the football with seniors spread throughout the group. Seniors Canon Kromis and Caleb Giles return as the leading tacklers — with Giles also acting as one of the Bulldogs’ best ball hawks in 2022 with three interceptions last season. The Bulldogs second level will also feature seniors David Augustin, James Gipson and Markel Turner in a group full of wisdom and experience that will certainly feature as the nucleus of the Bulldogs defense.
Seniors Joshua Stanton and Christian Monroe — both All-ASC performers in 2021 — will look to return to all-conference glory in 2023 along the Bulldogs defensive line.
Questions will loom over the Bulldogs defense that struggled at times in 2022 but 2023 will host a more seasoned defense for Texas Lutheran than it has seen in years, which could potentially lead to more success.
Previewing the Bulldogs Special Teams
“Special teams will win or lose you ball games” is a quote that every football coach in the country painstakingly knows. Special teams was a thorn in the side of Texas Lutheran in 2022 — allowing three returns for touchdowns and a number of long returns that completely swung games in opponents’ favor last season. Avoiding those situations will be a focus throughout fall camp and the 2023 season, as controlling special teams drastically changes the expected points for opposing teams.
The Bulldogs return everyone on special teams with all-conference kicker Joaquin Rodriguez handling the kicking duties and New Braunfels native and 2021 Newcomer of the Year junior Cameron Welch handling the punting duties for TLU. Seniors Eugene Robinson IV and Forton return as the two leading return men from 2022.
As loaded as the American Southwest Conference is, there is little discussion on a regional or national level about the Bulldogs entering the 2023 season. That being said, the Bulldogs enter 2023 with a veteran group and corps that could exceed the expectations of most under LaHue. With a relatively young group in 2022, LaHue got the group to buy in to being “road warriors” — going 4-1 on the road, winning their final four road games. Winning on the road is hard at any level — especially with a young team. With that experience and an offseason to grow together as a group, the Bulldogs should be extremely competitive and look to rekindle the magic of 2019 to put on a show for the city of Seguin in 2023.
