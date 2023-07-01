Tuna Tartare Transforms into an Inspirational Masterpiece of Flavor and Beauty

Hello, friends and neighbors. How do you feel about sushi? There are so many different rolls, fish and sauces. Do you like it raw or do you prefer cooked? I’m personally a huge fan.
I could eat sushi three or four times a week and be over the moon. It was on my most recent trip that I really got inspired for this month’s dish.
I wanted to make something beautiful, but different this time. When I think beautiful dishes, I always consider simple yet refined; something with all the right ratios of elements that make every bite perfect. This month, I also wanted to combine all of those elements with something nice, cool and refreshing for the early summer months.
At first, I was seriously thinking of making a steak tartare. It’s a dish many haven’t tried but that arguably is inaccessible because of the aversion to raw red meat. That’s where my trip to the sushi bar came in.
What if I made the tartare with tuna instead? Then I added a little Asian inspiration to bring the flavors home since I’m introducing a whole different way of eating it. It came out way better than I ever could’ve hoped. I promise, if you decide to make this at home, you will not regret it!
