The promise of college football is in the air as we rapidly approach the 2023 season. With that promise comes hopes, and expectations and unrealized potential for many teams. But for a small few of those teams the alignment of those three ingredients can result in a recipe for success.
This premise may apply to no team as well as it does to the Texas A&M Aggies. Perhaps no other team has as hopes and high expectations, combined with more potential, than A&M. There were many teams in 2022 that felt like they underperformed and were forced to hit the reset button or make some significant changes for 2023. For most of those teams, if their adjustments were calculated properly, they may see results of a few more wins and improvements in a particular statistical area like points per game on offense or differences in their turnover margin.
But what separates the Aggies from the pack is that if their adjustments (such as naming Conner Weigman the full-time starter and hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator) result in A&M improving as Jimbo Fisher hopes, and the team is able to tap into the unrealized potential of the absolutely stacked roster that they have built, they can likely reach or exceed their expectations: to win the SEC West and have a shot at competing for a national championship.
This article is not a prediction that the Aggies will accomplish either of those goals, but it is an affirmation that they can do it, which is not something most teams can say. They return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, so they are an experienced team. Although the offense is fairly young, with many sophomore starters who started last year, they have experience and should mature as the season continues. They also have a head coach and offensive coordinator who are considered among the best offensive minds in the country and have coached multiple Heisman-winning quarterbacks and prolific offenses. Phil Steele’s “College Football Preview” magazine (the bible of college football) even suggests that the Aggies could improve by a touchdown per game in 2023. That is more than significant as four of A&M’s seven losses were one-score losses.
The pieces are there for Texas A&M to become the team it has longed to be since joining the SEC. They have a difficult schedule, but one that should provide plenty of evidence of A&M’s mettle and depth, should they make it through with only one or two losses. Texas A&M has a rare opportunity to go from not making a bowl game in 2022, to a team capable of competing for championships one year later. There are other teams that will show improvement this year and will turn their program around, but none have the opportunity or ability to make as drastic a turn around as the Aggies hope to make. Excitement, tempered by slight reticence, is the default setting of Aggie alum and fans due to (what feels like) innumerable 8-4 seasons (with last year being a nightmare scenario finishing the season at 5-7) under acclaimed head coaches with uber-talented rosters. However, those same fans have a right to be hopeful about this 2023 squad.
Just remember, Aggies, sometimes, it’s the hope that kills.
