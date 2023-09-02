Miller is entering his sixth season as the leader of the Bulldogs football team. Finishing last season 6-4 overall and 3-3 in district while missing the playoffs left a bad taste in his team’s mouth that he intends to wash out, Miller said.
“We really have not talked about a redemption season just yet, but we talked a lot about the expectations of getting into the playoffs and what it takes to get there,” Miller said. “When you go 6-4 and miss out, it’s disappointing for sure. I know our guys and our coaches had a sour taste in their mouths, but these guys know the expectations and the standards to play at.”
The Bulldogs wanted to bring a new look to the offensive side without making things too complicated for a unit losing a big portion on the outside with the graduation of the former districts utility MVP Dominic Castellanos.
That led to the Bulldog football team bringing in Eddie Veyran as the new offensive coordinator, Miller said.
“We do have a new offensive coordinator, but not a whole lot of things has changed,” the head coach said. “Obviously, we have Bo who is our top rusher and makes everything go. We have some great young receivers and we are returning four out of the five offensive linemen from last year. We have some really good running backs. A lot of power rushers in the backfield and they have done a great job on picking up on the verbiage and learning new things.”
With missing the 2022 playoffs by one game, Marion took a little extra time putting in additional hours in different areas of the game, a big part of this season will see Marion leaning on the four-year guys and just trusting the work the players exerted in preparation for the season, Miller said.
“We had a great offseason, really invested a lot of time into our leadership and our seniors,” he said. “We have invested a lot of time in the weight room to make sure we are stronger and able to compete and these guys did an excellent job in the offseason and this summer.”
#3 Wrecking Ball Bo
BO Stahl — Marion High School Quarterback 2023
Senior quarterback Bo Stahl is ready to do what he does best while also commanding the high expectations that come with a Ryne Miller-led Bulldog team.
The best way to describe Stahl is like a wrecking ball, you know he’s there and you know he’s coming downhill but there is nothing a solo defender can do to stop him. In most cases, it takes a couple of defenders to bring Stahl to a stop.
Starting the 2022-23 season, Stahl found a spot as the backup quarterback option, but Miller knew he had something special waiting in the wings.
“Bo is a great football player, a great young man and takes care of his business in the classroom,” the head coach said. “Being an 1,100-yard rusher last year, he is fun to watch, explosive and just a good, hard-nose, savvy football player who is going to lower his shoulder and get the first down. He’s everything you want out of a quarterback.”
In his junior year, Stahl played six games at starting quarterback, completed 24 passes for 284 yards (11.8 yards per completion), and threw four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. But that is not even the tip of the iceberg to what he brings his senior year.
He is an avid rusher, carrying the ball 193 times for 1,144 yards (5.9 yards per carry), securing seven 100-yard plus rushing games, averaging 114.4 yards per game and rushing for a team high 11 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
His best game in his junior campaign was a dominant ground attack in Marion’s away matchup with the Blanco Panthers.
The Bulldogs put the pedal down from the start of the game to the final whistle, defeating Blanco 48-6.
With graduate Dillion Sanchez still at starting quarterback, Stahl found his work between the tackles, rushing 15 times for 125 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns. He still threw three passes and completed two of them for nine yards.
Class 3A-1 District 13 2022 playoff teams
Llano Yellowjackets
District 13’s top team, Llano finished last year 13-1 overall and undefeated in district at 6-0. The Yellowjackets scored the most points in district play with 232, while also allowing the least with 45 points.
Llano did not drop a single game in the regular season and made it all the way to the regional quarterfinals until they met their match against Edna, 40-21.
Llano returns starting quarterback Briggs Green, who was the Yellowjackets’ top rusher with the graduation of Carson Kuykendall and Miguel Hernandez. Green threw for 2,402 yards, 32 passing touchdowns and six picks. He rushed 120 times for 363 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Blanco Panthers
The Panthers finished last season second in the district with four wins and two losses and 8-5 overall. Blanco’s playoff hopes ended in the regional round to the Edna Cowboys, 36-22.
Marion got the best of the Panthers in its district matchup, throttling them 48-6.
Blanco returns its dual-threat quarterback senior Cameron Anderson, who completed 55 of his 91 throws, accumulated 617 passing yards and threw five touchdowns and six interceptions.
On the ground, Anderson was second on the team in 2022 in carries with 56 and second in yards with 300. His three rushing touchdowns tied a team high with a running back who graduated this offseason.
Look for a team that will make the playoffs and make life hard on teams that don’t know how to take care of the ball with a game-managing rushing offense.
Randolph Ro-Hawks
Randolph tied Blanco in the district at four wins and two losses, but a loss head-to-head with the Panthers, 10-7, pushed the Ro-Hawks into the third-place slot.
Randolph protected home field against the Bulldogs 27-13 on homecoming night and a revenge game was slated on Marion’s home field in the 2023-24 season.
The Edna Cowboys are 3A District 13 killers as they bounced the Ro-Hawks out of playoff contention in the area round 16-7.
Like most of the district, they have a quarterback in Aaron Davis who can stretch the field with his arm and his legs.
Davis heads into his senior year coming off a 650-plus yard passing season, adding 800-plus rushing yards. The quarterback scored 21 total offensive touchdowns and only turned the ball over twice.
This is an efficient offense that prides itself on ball security and making the most out of opportunities presented. Look for another playoff push by the Ro-Hawks, but how deep they go depends on Randolph’s younger defense.
Luling Eagles
This is a team that Marion has circled on its schedule, starred and made note of from last year’s wild ending to the season.
Both teams came into the final game of the 2022 regular season with the same stipulation. Win and you’re in or lose and it’s back to the drawing board.
Signs pointed up when Marion scored off a cheeky hook and lateral play with less than three minutes on the game clock.
But it was a last-minute drive by the Eagles, who scored a touchdown with no time remaining that ended all hope of the Bulldogs’ playoff chances.
Luling ended last season 6-5 overall and 3-3 in district and return seven seniors combined on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore running back Cayden Lopez returns for his junior season after tearing up the district in the run game. In 147 carries in 2022, Lopez ripped off 919 yards and double-digit touchdowns with 10. He also led the team in 100-plus-yard rushing games with four.
Just like last season, Marion’s final district game of the season will be against the Eagles, but this time it is at Luling’s home field.
