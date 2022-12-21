If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lisa Falkenberg, editor of opinion for the Houston Chronicle, left, and Michael Lindenberger, deputy opinion editor, embrace as they celebrate winning a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing Monday, May 9, 2022 in Houston. The Chronicle Editorial Board, Falkenberg, Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco, on Monday won a 2022 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing for a series on voter suppression in Texas. Under a banner called "The Big Lie," the multi-part series examined and debunked decades-long, Republican-driven falsehoods about voter fraud.
A Pulitzer Prize is the newspaper industry’s highest achievement and Seguin native Lisa Falkenberg earned her second earlier this year.
Falkenberg, who is the editor of opinion for the Houston Chronicle, is part of the editorial board that learned in May it won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing for a series published in attempts to uncover lies about voting that led to Texas lawmakers’ attempts to increase voter suppression.
