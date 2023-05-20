If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
M'Lynn (Mary Jane Windle, far right) explains to her friends in Truvy's Beauty Salon how she's going to help her daughter', Shelby's (Ivy Meehan, center) medical issues during the Texas Theatre Production of "Steel Magnolias."
The group of friends gathered in Truvy's Beauty Salon react as M'lynn (Mary Jane Windel, far left) explains how she's helping her daughter, Shelby (Ivy Meehan, center) with a medical issue during the Texas Theater Production of Steel Magnolias.
Actresses blossom in ‘Steel Magnolias’ on Texas Theater stage
Truvy (Johanna Baines Johnson) checks out the work Annelle (Lauren Bouquet) did on her hair as a job interview in the Texas Theatre production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Truvy (Johanna Baines Johnson) checks out the work Annelle (Lauren Bouquet) did on her hair as a job interview in the Texas Theatre production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The patrons at Truvy's Beauty Salon react as Ouiser (Shelia Lucas, back row, center) encourages her dog to go after attack during the Texas Theater Production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
M'Lynn (Mary Jane Windle, far right) explains to her friends in Truvy's Beauty Salon how she's going to help her daughter', Shelby's (Ivy Meehan, center) medical issues during the Texas Theatre Production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The group of friends gathered in Truvy's Beauty Salon react as M'lynn (Mary Jane Windel, far left) explains how she's helping her daughter, Shelby (Ivy Meehan, center) with a medical issue during the Texas Theater Production of Steel Magnolias.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Shelby (Ivy Meehan, center) talks to the lady's in Truvy's Beauty Salon about the health issues she's dealing with in the Texas Theatre Production of 'Steel Magnolias.'
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Clairee (Pat Hoppe) gets onto Shelby (Ivy Meehan) for not telling them about her recent health issues during the Texas Theatre production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Ouiser (Shelia Lucas) offers any help she can to Shelby (Ivy Meehan) with the medical issues she's facing during the Texas Theatre Production of "Steel Magnolias."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The group of friends gathered in Truvy's Beauty Salon react as Shelby (Ivy Meehan, center) expalins her recent health issues during the Texas Theater Production of Steel Magnolias.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Texas Theater is presenting Steel Magnolias featuring (from left, front row) Lauren Bouquet, Ivy Koehler Meehan, Shelia Lucas, (Back row) Pat Hoppe, Mary Jane Windle and Johanna Bain Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.