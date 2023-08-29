If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen and New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz shake on Monday, Aug. 28 at Matador Stadium on the two cities' friendly wager of pecans and sausage for outcome of the Guadalupe River Bowl — Seguin Matadors verses New Braunfels Unicorns, one of the oldest football rivalries in Texas. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Matador Stadium.
It’s the nuttiest, wurst bet between sister communities, but it’s an annual tradition that can’t be ignored.
For more than a century, Seguin High School’s football team has faced New Braunfels High’s squad in what is now deemed the Guadalupe River Bowl. Now in its 111th showdown — 97th consecutive year — the Seguin Matadors will face the New Braunfels Unicorns, looking to break their nine-year losing streak 7 p.m. Saturday at Matador Stadium.
