Several dozen children in the county’s foster care system will have Christmases that are a bit brighter thanks to help from a team of volunteers.
Recently, volunteers from the Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board, Texas Lutheran University Nursing Student Association, Seguin High School cheerleaders and coaches and employees at Seguin Storage showed up at the storage facility for a good cause. They wrapped wishlist gifts for 66 children in the foster care system for families to put under their Christmas trees, said Diane Anderson-Glover, Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board Vice President.
