Several dozen children in the county’s foster care system will have Christmases that are a bit brighter thanks to help from a team of volunteers.

Recently, volunteers from the Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board, Texas Lutheran University Nursing Student Association, Seguin High School cheerleaders and coaches and employees at Seguin Storage showed up at the storage facility for a good cause. They wrapped wishlist gifts for 66 children in the foster care system for families to put under their Christmas trees, said Diane Anderson-Glover, Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board Vice President.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.