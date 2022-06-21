If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After dozens of court actions in two counties covering more than two decades, the trial of a McQueeney man charged with assaulting a young girl began in earnest on Tuesday.
A jury was selected and opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Ruben Villarreal Escobedo, 67, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child between 2002 and 2005.
