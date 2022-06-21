Guadalupe County Court
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

After dozens of court actions in two counties covering more than two decades, the trial of a McQueeney man charged with assaulting a young girl began in earnest on Tuesday.

A jury was selected and opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Ruben Villarreal Escobedo, 67, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child between 2002 and 2005.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.